Oscar Piastri left perplexed post viral internet question in Miami

As Oscar Piastri headed into the paddock for his first day at the Miami International Autodrome for this weekend's grand prix, he was posed with a question that has been plaguing the internet for the last week, however, the person asking the question got it wrong. A popular question that has been going around on the internet asks who would win in a fight between 100 men versus the likes of a single gorilla, however, Piastri was accidentally asked the reverse, leaving him confused.
The McLaren X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video of the interaction between their driver and their own social media person, who flubbed the question.
"What would win in a fight? 100 gorillas or one person?," the driver was asked.
"100 gorillas or one person?!" the driver exclaimed, perplexed.
Due to the mix-up on the question, fans won't know the Australian driver's take on the debate that is making its rounds online.
Meanwhile, heading into this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri is the current leader of the World Drivers' Championship, sitting at the top of the table with 99 points, thanks to his wins in China and back-to-back victories in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. He also scored a third-place finish in Japan, and his lowest finish so far this season has still been in the points, bringing home P9 at the season-opener in his home country.
Ahead of this weekend's event, Piastri shared his enthusiasm for another solid weekend, as well as using the sprint as another avenue to keep up his current championship pace.
“I’m excited to be getting back to business this weekend in Miami and will be aiming to execute another strong all-round weekend before we head into the European swing of the season.
“I love the city, the atmosphere and the people and it’s a track that I’m feeling very positive about. It’s also a Sprint weekend, so there will be plenty of opportunities to keep the current momentum and energy building,” said Piastri [via McLaren]
The Miami GP kicks off Friday, May 2, with the singular practice session of the weekend starting this weekend's events at 12:30 p.m. local time
McLaren team boss believes Oscar Piastri will only get stronger
After the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last month, where Oscar Piastri started in second place but was able to overtake Max Verstappen and secure the lead of the race, which he successfully held on to to cross the finish line and take the win, Zak Brown, McLaren's CEO, spoke about the Aussie's trajectory moving forward.
“I’m here to announce to everyone [that] I think he’s only going to get stronger.” [via F1's official website]
The Miami Grand Prix's main event is on May 4.