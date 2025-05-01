Oscar Piastri left perplexed post viral internet question in Miami

As Oscar Piastri headed into the paddock for his first day at the Miami International Autodrome for this weekend's grand prix, he was posed with a question that has been plaguing the internet for the last week, however, the person asking the question got it wrong. A popular question that has been going around on the internet asks who would win in a fight between 100 men versus the likes of a single gorilla, however, Piastri was accidentally asked the reverse, leaving him confused.

Ad

The McLaren X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video of the interaction between their driver and their own social media person, who flubbed the question.

"What would win in a fight? 100 gorillas or one person?," the driver was asked.

"100 gorillas or one person?!" the driver exclaimed, perplexed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Due to the mix-up on the question, fans won't know the Australian driver's take on the debate that is making its rounds online.

Meanwhile, heading into this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri is the current leader of the World Drivers' Championship, sitting at the top of the table with 99 points, thanks to his wins in China and back-to-back victories in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. He also scored a third-place finish in Japan, and his lowest finish so far this season has still been in the points, bringing home P9 at the season-opener in his home country.

Ad

Ahead of this weekend's event, Piastri shared his enthusiasm for another solid weekend, as well as using the sprint as another avenue to keep up his current championship pace.

“I’m excited to be getting back to business this weekend in Miami and will be aiming to execute another strong all-round weekend before we head into the European swing of the season.

Ad

“I love the city, the atmosphere and the people and it’s a track that I’m feeling very positive about. It’s also a Sprint weekend, so there will be plenty of opportunities to keep the current momentum and energy building,” said Piastri [via McLaren]

The Miami GP kicks off Friday, May 2, with the singular practice session of the weekend starting this weekend's events at 12:30 p.m. local time

Ad

McLaren team boss believes Oscar Piastri will only get stronger

Oscar Piastri and Zak Brown celebrate in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 20, 2025 - Source: Getty

After the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last month, where Oscar Piastri started in second place but was able to overtake Max Verstappen and secure the lead of the race, which he successfully held on to to cross the finish line and take the win, Zak Brown, McLaren's CEO, spoke about the Aussie's trajectory moving forward.

Ad

“I’m here to announce to everyone [that] I think he’s only going to get stronger.” [via F1's official website]

The Miami Grand Prix's main event is on May 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More