Oscar Piastri letting Lando Norris pass in Monza backed by F1 veteran

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher saw absolutely no issues with McLaren asking Oscar Piastri to swap places with Lando Norris in the final stages of the Italian GP. However, among fans, the British team has been heavily criticized for asking Piastri to give up his spot due to a slow pit stop for his teammate.

Piastri managed to undercut Lando Norris in the final stages of the Italian GP when the latter had a 6-second pit stop. The McLaren team, who had promised Norris that there wouldn't be an undercut even if Piastri pitted first, asked the Australian driver to let his teammate through again.

Piastri obliged the team's request, but made it known on the team radio that he believed slow pit stops to be part of racing. After the incident, many have criticized McLaren for its team orders.

On the contrary, the former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher saw no issues with the situation. Speaking on Sky Germany's Backstage Boxengasse podcast, the 50-year-old claimed that he didn't understand what the fuss was all about.

"I didn’t even understand why this was being debated. I really don’t see what the problem is," said Schumacher, via GP Blog.

Schumacher then claimed that the precedent was set at the 2024 Hungarian GP, when McLaren asked Norris to let Piastri through after he had undercut the previously race-leading Aussie by pitting first.

"The team had already agreed on this approach last year, and the drivers are still the same. Back then, Oscar Piastri really benefited because, ultimately, he was the one in front. He couldn’t have overtaken, Norris unknowingly undercut him, came out ahead, and pulled away. But when asked, Piastri respected the decision," he added.

Schumacher then claimed that the situation was the team's fault rather than the driver's, but both parties handled the incident "perfectly." Oscar Piastri's lead in the drivers' championship was cut by three points as a result of this, as Norris finished second at Monza, just ahead of the 24-year-old.

Ralf Schumacher claims "what goes around comes around" for Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at McLaren

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris after the Italian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Ralf Schumacher has claimed "what goes around comes around" for both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, thanks to McLaren's approach. He also credited the Papaya team for successfully executing the situation between their drivers at the Italian GP.

Speaking on the aforementioned podcast, Schumacher added:

"That’s the beauty of it at McLaren: what goes around comes around. It’s the same as when I let my teammate through because I’ve got an issue with the tires, or I’ve damaged the floor—then it’s just the natural, fair thing to do. Credit to McLaren too for executing it so well."

Norris had led the Italian GP for a brief moment at the start of the race when Max Verstappen was asked to give the position to the Briton after their lap 1 incident saw the Red Bull man cut the first chicane.

The Dutchman soon overtook Norris again and even eked out a 6-second gap to Norris, who had to settle for P2 at Monza. Although, it might have been even worse for him if Piastri had refused to follow team orders.

