Oscar Piastri 'looking forward to being able to show' his potential to Lando Norris and McLaren

Oscar Piastri is looking forward to the challenge of having Lando Norris as his teammate next season.

The Australian will team up with Norris at McLaren in his debut F1 campaign. In an appearance on the In The Fast Lane podcast, Piasti said that he's looking forward to that and show his worth. He said:

"Firstly, I don't know Lando that well. I've spoken to him a couple of times very briefly, and we've got a few mutual friends in common. But I'm looking forward to getting to know him, both personally and professionally. I think our junior careers have been quite similar. He's obviously proven as well in F1 that he's a very capable driver and a strong driver as well."

He added:

"I'm looking forward to being able to show what I have, but also there's undoubtedly going to be things to learn along the way, and I think Lando is a very strong teammate to be able to learn from. I'm looking forward to (working with Norris), and I think it'll be a good working relationship. Obviously, we're both quite similar in age; we've got a few friends in common."

Piastri said that he's confident that he and Norris can help bring the team closer to the front of the grid next season. He said:

"I'm confident we'll be able to work well together and hopefully bring the whole team more towards the front of the grid, because that's the aim."

Norris (88) is seventh in the driver standings ahead of the Singapore GP this weekend.

Lando Norris looking forward to working with Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris has said that he's looking forward to working with Oscar Piastri next season.

This will be the first time in his career Norris would be the older driver in a team. Talking about driving with Piastri, Norris said that he's excited to work with a new driver after two-year stints with Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz. He said:

"I'm excited to work with someone different. I've had two very different, extremely good drivers (Carlos Sainz Jr and Daniel Ricciardo as teammates) in my first few years in Formula 1, so I always look forward to working with someone new. I just hope that they're someone you can get along with and have some fun with, (but) I (also) don't mind if they hate me, and they never want to talk to me."

Norris and Piastri will be the youngest driver pairing in F1 next season and might prove to be one of the more exciting partnerships.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes