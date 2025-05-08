Oscar Piastri has a message for Jack Doohan after his fellow Australian was ousted from Alpine

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri shared a motivating message for his fellow Australian driver Jack Doohan after Alpine replaced him with Franco Colapinto. However, the French outfit has called it a temporary move and will decide on his future later in the season.

Earlier this week, Alpine F1 Team once again went through a major personnel change after their team principal, Oliver Oakes, resigned from the team. Their Executive Advisor, Flavio Briatore, took on his duties almost immediately, and the team shortly announced that they were rotating their driver lineup, replacing rookie Jack Doohan with their reserve driver Franco Colapinto.

This is understood to be a tough time for Doohan, who has failed to score any points in the season so far and has experienced two DNFs in the opening races. While his future remains undecided, Oscar Piastri, a fellow Australian driver, shared a few words of motivation for him.

"Hold your head up high," Piastri said (via PlanetF1). "You've been an F1 driver and no one can take that away from you. I'm sure he'll have a successful career in whatever happens."

These strong words come from the current championship leader, who has been performing flawlessly in 2025. He won three consecutive races this year, the first McLaren driver to do so since Mika Hakkinen in 1997 and 1998. The team has been dominating this season, enjoying a comfortable lead in both championships.

"I knew I had a pace advantage": Oscar Piastri reviews his Miami GP win

Oscar Piastri celebrates his victory in Miami, 2025 (Getty Images)

McLaren was the fastest team throughout the weekend in Miami. However, it was Max Verstappen who clinched pole position, followed by Lando Norris. Piastri had started the race in P4, which gave him a good chance to play it safe and avoid the chaos at the race start.

Right after the lights went out, Verstappen and Norris were engaged in a close battle that saw the latter lose out on places after a close moment with the Red Bull driver. While Verstappen led, he eventually lost the position, and Piastri built up a comfortable lead. Norris in the other McLaren was faster on multiple occasions, but having lost positions at the start of the race, he could not take the lead.

Oscar Piastri, after winning the race, mentioned that he knew he had to avoid Verstappen in turn 1. He also commented on the car's performance on the hard tire, which he found difficult.

"To come away with a win is an impressive result," he said during a post-race interview (via ESPN). "I was aware enough to avoid Max in Turn 1 and I knew I had a pace advantage. I was struggling on the hard tyres but I had built a gap, there is still stuff to work on. We are constantly learning."

"Two years ago at Miami we were the slowest team. I think we were lapped twice. Now to have won the Grand Prix by over 35 seconds to third is an unbelievable result," he added.

Oscar Piastri currently leads the Drivers' Championship with 131 points in his bag. His teammate, Lando Norris, follows him with 115.

