Oscar Piastri now has a grandstand at the F1 Australian GP in major announcement from the McLaren driver

Oscar Piastri took to his official social media account to share a major announcement. The McLaren driver, who hails from Australia, announced that he will have a Grandstand by his name at the Albert Park Circuit during the Australian Grand Prix.Piastri, who hails from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, joined Formula 1 in 2023 and replaced his compatriot Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren. The ongoing season is his third full season in the sport with the team.As the Man from Land Down Under has a contract to race for the Papayas in the coming years, he will return to race in Melbourne for the Australian GP. However, when he returns to the venue in 2026, he will have a Grandstand to his name at the circuit.Sharing the update, Piastri took to his Instagram account and made an announcement. Speaking about this, here's what the McLaren star said:&quot;Hey everyone, I've got some very good news that I'd like to share with you all. Next year, at the Melbourne Grand Prix, I will be having my own Grandstand, which is pretty surreal. It still feels weird racing at home, but I'm still like at the level when I was a kid, the cars going round the track, me being one of the cars. You know what I'm saying. Yeah, very very cool, and very special to have my own Grandstand.&quot;&quot;I'll be on the pit straight and you should be able to see me at the garage and Grandstand. So that'll be really cool, see you all in support, and there are some merch as well, some bonus goodies in there for you. But yeah, had to share that, and really excited to have my own Grandstand. So thanks to everyone behind the scenes who worked on this, and all logistics involved, and thanks for everyone's work in putting that together, and I can't wait to see you all there in March. So, there you go, Good news,&quot; Piastri further added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOscar Piastri raced at Melbourne thrice during his time at McLaren, but he has yet to win a race there. Max Verstappen claimed the victory in 2023, Carlos Sainz did it in 2024, while Piastri's teammate, Lando Norris, won it in 2025.How is Oscar Piastri performing in 2025?Lando Norris leading ahead of his teammate, Oscar Piastri at the F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: GettyOscar Piastri is currently leading the F1 world championship ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris. The Australian driver is currently in P1 with 284 points after 14 races and three Sprints. He is leading Norris by nine points.Piastri picked up six wins so far, along with four pole positions and 12 podiums. His teammate, Norris, also has the same number of poles and podiums but has one fewer win.Reigning champion, Max Verstappen, is in P3 with 187 points and is currently not a Championship contender. McLaren is leading the Constructors' Championship with 559 points, ahead of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull.