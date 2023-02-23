Oscar Piastri has not 'really asked' McLaren teammate Lando Norris for advice ahead of his debut F1 season

Oscar Piastri has said that he has not sought any advice from his McLaren teammate Lando Norris ahead of the 2023 season.

Piastri, who will make his F1 debut this season, has a lot of expectations riding on him after all the transfer drama surrounding him in the 2022 'silly season'. The Aussie is one of only three drivers, after Charles Leclerc and George Russell, to win the F3 and F2 titles in back-to-back seasons.

Speaking to PlanetF1, Piastri said that he has not spent enough time with his teammate yet. He said:

“No, not really is the answer. I also haven’t really asked. We’ve not spent that much time together, just some of the marketing activities here at McLaren. But I think between the other people in the team, my engineers, and stuff like that, there’s a wealth of experience with rookie drivers, and obviously, Lando has come through as a rookie with McLaren. So there’s a lot of people in the team that have shared that journey with him, which is encouraging for me.”

“The reason Oscar Piastri is here is to push me more" - Lando Norris

Lando Norris said that McLaren have brought in Oscar Piastri this season to push him and the team to greater heights.

The young Australian replaced his compatriot Daniel Ricciardo, who had a disappointing two seasons with the team in 2021 and 2022. Norris said about Piastri's arrival:

“The reason Oscar is here is to push me more, is to push us as a team more; that’s why he got brought into the team. So absolutely, I think that’s going to help us as a team. It’s going to force me to push the limit maybe that little bit more.

He added:

“It’s actually something I was doing last year, but it might just be that he’s able to push me more in different areas of my driving, and that should only be able to help us take a step forward as a team, and to also score more points as a team by the end of the season. But also, personally, there’s still a lot of things that I want to be able to improve on separately, which can help me move forward at the same time.”

It would be interesting to see if Oscar Piastri can push Norris more than Ricciardo did in two years.

