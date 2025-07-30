Oscar Piastri recalls “a sense of relief” after maiden F1 win ahead of Hungarian GP

Oscar Piastri has recounted the racing at the venue of his maiden Formula 1 win. The 24-year-old claimed victory at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of teammate Lando Norris, albeit in a race that was marred by some team orders and tough decisions.The Australian driver, who is currently in his third season with the McLaren outfit, saw his victory at the Hungaroring clouded by several team radio calls involving Norris, who appeared reluctant to obey instructions before eventually complying. However, ahead of the 2025 edition of the race—and with Piastri well in control of the championship lead—he reflected on his victory at the Budapest event.“It was very cool, the first time I stood on top of an F1 podium – it was a really happy moment, but there was also a sense of relief, in some ways, to tick the first win off,&quot; speaking in a video shared on X by the McLaren team, Oscar Piastri stated. It’s going to be cool going back to the scene of my first F1 win. But I am sure once I am there, I will be very much focused on how I can win try and win again—as you try and do every weekend. Once the on-track action starts, it’s going to be about how we can try and repeat that result.”Oscar Piastri’s maiden win attracted the spotlight in 2024, largely not for his race craft at the 4.381 km track, but for the team radio interaction with Norris. This incident subtly laid the marker for their intra-team championship battle, which fans have witnessed so far in 2025.However, following that incident, Piastri has since added seven more race wins to his maiden triumph at the Hungary event, and he will be aiming to add another when the lights go out come race Sunday.How Oscar Piastri reacted following his Belgian Grand Prix victoryEarlier, Oscar Piastri also reacted after clinching victory at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Australian driver took to his social media to share a post following the conclusion of the Spa-Francorchamps event.The McLaren driver, who was aiming to extend his championship lead over teammate Lando Norris, clinched victory at the main Grand Prix after earlier finishing in second place behind Max Verstappen during the Sprint race that weekend. Taking to his X account to detail his thoughts following his win, Piastri shared a series of photos and accompanied them with the caption:“Did I mention I like Spa?”The win was also his maiden victory at the Ardennes Forest event, after finishing second during the 2024 edition. The former Alpine F1 Academy driver, with the victory, also extended his championship lead over Norris to 16 points.The McLaren duo will now look to continue their rivalry at the next race on the calendar — the Hungarian Grand Prix — as Formula 1 heads to the city of Budapest for the final race before the mid-season break in the 2025 season.