Oscar Piastri reminds F1 legend Alain Prost of himself: “A little like me”

4x F1 world champion Alain Prost has offered high praise to Oscar Piastri, claiming that the McLaren driver reminds him of himself. The Frenchman highlighted being impressed by Piastri's race craft and intelligence on track.

In just his third season in F1, Oscar Piastri is locked in a championship battle with teammate Lando Norris. He also seemed to be calmer and relaxed about it than his settled teammate at the start of the season, having won four of the first six races in 2025.

Now, F1 legend Alain Prost has showered Piastri in praise, complimenting his race craft and temperament. The 70-year-old also claimed that the young Aussie reminded him of himself.

Speaking about Piastri at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Prost said:

"I like the way he behaves. It's a little like me, thinking about when to do the right manoeuvre for overtaking and being a little bit more clever. I like him."

Prost served as a non-executive director at Alpine during the time Piastri was coming through the ranks at the Renault junior academy. The former world champion saw Piastri's rise through the lower formulae, and has followed his professional career from the very beginning.

Oscar Piastri has a golden opportunity to win a world championship of his own this season. The driver leads the championship by eight points at the halfway stage of the season, having claimed five wins and a further five podiums.

But teammate Lando Norris seems to be bringing the fight with more intensity in recent weeks. The Briton has significantly closed the gap to Piastri in the last few races, having won three of the last five.

Alain Prost persuaded Alpine to sign Oscar Piastri into their academy

Oscar Piastri poses in Alpine overalls in April 2022 - Source: Getty

Alain Prost has revealed that he was the one to persuade Alpine to sign Oscar Piastri into their driver development program, after having followed his career since before his F3 days.

Speaking at Goodwood, Prost explained that Renault did not want to bring Piastri into their setup, until he pushed for the move to happen.

“I know Oscar much better because I was the one to push Renault to bring him in, in the academy a long time ago, they did not want to," said Prost. [via PlanetF1]

“I saw him driving in Formula 3, or even before, and then Formula 2," he added.

Piastri won the F3 and F2 championships in consecutive years in 2020 and 2021. He was then signed as Alpine's reserve F1 driver for 2022, before the French team announced that he would be driving for them in 2023.

Huge drama followed, as Piastri denied having signed a contract via X [then Twitter], expressly claiming that he will not be driving for Alpine in 2023. He ended up signing for McLaren instead, replacing his fellow countryman Daniel Ricciardo.

