Oscar Piastri reveals Mark Webber's advice shows "some emotions" of intense Sebastian Vettel battle

Oscar Piastri has shed light on his manager and former F1 driver Mark Webber's advice regarding the 2025 title battle. In line with this, Piastri has talked about Webber's 'emotions' of fighting for the drivers' championship during his time alongside Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull (2010 - 2013).

In the ongoing 2025 F1 season, Oscar Piastri is fighting for the coveted drivers' championship against McLaren teammate Lando Norris. The former is currently leading with 284 points, but Norris is not too far behind with 275.

Back in the day, between 2010 and 2013, Mark Webber finished in third position three times in the drivers' championship against his Red Bull teammate Sebastian Vettel. On all three occasions, Vettel amassed the title. The latter also won in 2012 when Webber finished in sixth place in the standings.

The duo's rivalry was extremely intense, and in line with Piastri's ongoing 2025 fight with his teammate, the #81 McLaren driver recently added:

"It is very useful having Mark around. He’s obviously been in a title battle himself like this. So I think there’s probably some emotions coming back, I guess. The advice is very useful. Not just in the championship battle, it’s been useful from the moment we’ve been working together." (Via F1)

Oscar Piastri is known in the F1 paddock for maintaining a level head, be it during the several off-track interactions or while fighting out on the race track. His radio communication during race events is usually calm, no matter the situation.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris 'determined' to win in 2025

F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: Getty

While Oscar Piastri has cast light on Mark Webber's influence on the 2025 F1 title battle, the former has also admitted that he and Lando Norris are determined to win in the upcoming second leg of the 2025 F1 season.

After the first 14 rounds, Piastri is currently edging Norris in terms of wins with a record of 6-5. With the intensity of the fight only increasing from the Dutch Grand Prix onwards, the Australian driver has said the following via RN365:

"We're building Waffle Towers and doing silly stuff on Thursdays [at track] but obviously once we get on track, then the business starts and we're both very determined to try and win and try and get as many points as we can. There's definitely kind of two sides to it but if there's tension in wanting to beat each other, it never spills out off the track, which I think is a nice thing."

There are 10 Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. Keeping this in view, every event from Zandvoort onwards will be extremely crucial for both Norris and Piastri.

