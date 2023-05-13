Oscar Piastri is 'right up there with Max' according to Peter Windsor

F1 pundit Peter Windsor is impressed by Oscar Piastri and feels he is as talented as Max Verstappen.

The Australian rookie started his F1 career in 2023 with McLaren and has already turned the heads of many F1 aficionados. Apart from his driving skills, Windsor was also impressed by his off-track demeanor.

While speaking live on his YouTube channel, one of Windsor's viewers asked whether Oscar Piastri was as good as Max Verstappen when he first started racing in F1.

Windsor replied that the young McLaren driver is right there with Verstappen. The F1 pundit also praised the Australian's way of speaking and how relaxed and composed he remains even after a bad race weekend or session.

Windsor also stated that Piastri's talent could be a problem for his teammate, Lando Norris. He said:

"Well, all signs are that he's right there [with Max Verstappen]. And I quite like the way he speaks. Quite slowly, and he never seems to be very emotional. He's not a histrionic driver, he's quite relaxed if that's the right word, typical Australian in a way and it comes over very well."

"And I think it's a problem for Lando as I keep saying because this guy is good and it's very difficult for Lando to do a better job, even now, than Piastri."

Oscar Piastri @OscarPiastri



#OP81 #F1 #MiamiGP Had fun at the start but an issue cemented a tough weekend for us. We regroup as we prepare for the triple header. Had fun at the start but an issue cemented a tough weekend for us. We regroup as we prepare for the triple header. #OP81 #F1 #MiamiGP 🇺🇸 https://t.co/tHwAmH6zp5

Oscar Piastri has scored four points and is in 14th place in the drivers' championship table. Although the Australian is quite far in the standings from his McLaren teammate Lando Norris, he has surely impressed several people in the F1 paddock.

Moreover, he is the only rookie driver to have scored points in 2023. Both Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant are at the bottom of the championship table with zero points.

Oscar Piastri happy with McLaren's upgrades in the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Oscar Piastri spoke positively about the upgrade packages McLaren brought to the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP. He explained that the new parts definitely helped improve the car. The Australian also believes that it will help the team in the coming races as well.

While speaking to the media after the race, including Sportskeeda, Piastri said:

“I think so, with the upgrades we’ve got now, It’s definitely an improvement. I think the tarmac here helped us a little bit well and obviously, other teams are bringing upgrades as well. So we’ve gotta out-deliver them to try and make some more gain."

"Yeah, it’s definitely helped this weekend and it’s hound help in the next few races as well. But keep pushing on that front.”

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ Piastri:I think we can definitely fight for points. Thee upgrades are working and the tarmac is also suiting us here Piastri:I think we can definitely fight for points. Thee upgrades are working and the tarmac is also suiting us here

Unfortunately, Oscar Piastri missed scoring a point in the Azerbaijan GP since he finished 11th, right behind Yuki Tsunoda.

Poll : 0 votes