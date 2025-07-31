Oscar Piastri's heartwarming reasoning for dedicating his win to his grandfather

By Devang Chauhan
Published Jul 31, 2025 06:49 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: Getty
Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri of McLaren receives the prize during the Formula 1 Moet & Chandon Belgium Grand Prix- Source: Getty

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri gave a heartwarming reason for dedicating his win at the recently concluded Belgian Grand Prix to his grandfather, who was in the paddock. The Aussie driver has wrestled back in the fight for the drivers' title against his teammate, Lando Norris, after finishing behind him in Austria and Silverstone.

Ad

The 24-year-old was ahead of the British driver in both the Sprint race and the main race around the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, which is his favorite track of the year. After celebrating with his team in parc ferme, Piastri signed a champagne bottle before heading for podium celebrations and dedicated it to his grandfather and wrote:

"To grandad, I guess you need to come to races more often too!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When he was asked about the tribute in the post-race press conference, Oscar Piastri shared that it was his grandfather's first race outside Australia and said, via Mirror:

"It's the first race outside of Australia that he's come to. One of my sisters, in Spain, that was her first race outside of Australia, and that was a good weekend. Now my grandfather the same, so maybe I need to get my family members one by one for the rest of the races. I didn't know. It seemed like the best person to dedicate it to. It's a nice thing to do."
Ad

In his Instagram post, the eight-time F1 race winner shared a series of pictures from his celebrations, including one with his grandfather in parc ferme.

Ad

Oscar Piastri extended his championship lead over Lando Norris after Spa and now has a gap of 16 points heading into Hungary this weekend, which was the scene of his maiden victory last year.

Oscar Piastri previews the Hungarian GP this weekend

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that he was looking forward to racing in the Hungarian Grand Prix, as he had positive memories from last year.

Ad

As per PitPass, the McLaren driver previewed the upcoming race weekend in Budapest and said:

"I've been very happy with my pace over the past few races and I feel in a good place heading over to the Hungaroring. Spa was a productive few days and I want to carry on like that.
"I have good memories from Hungary twelve months ago but that's in the past and I'm determined to create more of those moments this year. Off the back of last week's win, I can't wait to go racing again."
Ad

Oscar Piastri will hope to have a clean race this time around and win on merit, given that his maiden race victory was ruined by the team orders call during the race.

Piastri will also aim to further extend his championship lead against his teammate before heading into the summer break and approaching the second half of the season in a similar manner.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications