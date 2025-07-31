Oscar Piastri's heartwarming reasoning for dedicating his win to his grandfather

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri gave a heartwarming reason for dedicating his win at the recently concluded Belgian Grand Prix to his grandfather, who was in the paddock. The Aussie driver has wrestled back in the fight for the drivers' title against his teammate, Lando Norris, after finishing behind him in Austria and Silverstone.The 24-year-old was ahead of the British driver in both the Sprint race and the main race around the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, which is his favorite track of the year. After celebrating with his team in parc ferme, Piastri signed a champagne bottle before heading for podium celebrations and dedicated it to his grandfather and wrote:&quot;To grandad, I guess you need to come to races more often too!&quot;When he was asked about the tribute in the post-race press conference, Oscar Piastri shared that it was his grandfather's first race outside Australia and said, via Mirror:&quot;It's the first race outside of Australia that he's come to. One of my sisters, in Spain, that was her first race outside of Australia, and that was a good weekend. Now my grandfather the same, so maybe I need to get my family members one by one for the rest of the races. I didn't know. It seemed like the best person to dedicate it to. It's a nice thing to do.&quot;In his Instagram post, the eight-time F1 race winner shared a series of pictures from his celebrations, including one with his grandfather in parc ferme. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOscar Piastri extended his championship lead over Lando Norris after Spa and now has a gap of 16 points heading into Hungary this weekend, which was the scene of his maiden victory last year.Oscar Piastri previews the Hungarian GP this weekendMcLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that he was looking forward to racing in the Hungarian Grand Prix, as he had positive memories from last year.As per PitPass, the McLaren driver previewed the upcoming race weekend in Budapest and said:&quot;I've been very happy with my pace over the past few races and I feel in a good place heading over to the Hungaroring. Spa was a productive few days and I want to carry on like that.&quot;I have good memories from Hungary twelve months ago but that's in the past and I'm determined to create more of those moments this year. Off the back of last week's win, I can't wait to go racing again.&quot;Oscar Piastri will hope to have a clean race this time around and win on merit, given that his maiden race victory was ruined by the team orders call during the race.Piastri will also aim to further extend his championship lead against his teammate before heading into the summer break and approaching the second half of the season in a similar manner.