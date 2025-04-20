Oscar Piastri's mother drops 3-word reaction to the McLaren driver winning the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Oscar Piastri's mother, Nicole, shared a three-word reaction after the Australian driver came home in first place to claim the win at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, April 20. This was the 24-year-old's third Grand Prix victory of the season, and has elevated him to the top of the drivers' standings.
Piastri drove a near-perfect race around the Jeddah Corniche circuit, as the McLaren man made his way to the top spot after having started the race in P2. In doing so, he became the first driver this season to win a race without starting in pole position.
His mother, Nicole, reacted to her son's win via X, as she shared her feelings about how that felt like the longest race ever to her. She wrote on X:
"Longest. Race. Ever."
The Saudi Arabian GP is actually one of the quickest races of the current F1 calendar. But with Piastri having led every lap since the first and only round of pit stops, it would have understandably felt extremely long to his family members and friends.
Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen were in a tangle at the very first corner of the track on Lap 1, as the Aussie driver got a better start and was ahead of his rival going into the corner. Verstappen then hung it around the outside and ended up cutting the corner to retake the lead, claiming that Piastri had pushed him off.
The story ended with Verstappen being handed a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. Piastri then inherited the lead of the race on Lap 23, after the Red Bull of Verstappen came into the pits from the lead and had to serve his time penalty.
Oscar Piastri provides cold analysis of Lap 1 incident with Max Verstappen
Oscar Piastri claimed that he was not going to come out of turn one in second place, after having gone ahead of Max Verstappen at the start of the race and into the first corner. The Aussie driver is now the championship leader after the race in Jeddah, with a 10 point advantage to his teammate, Lando Norris.
Speaking to David Coulthard right after the race, Piastri shared his thoughts about the first lap turn 1 incident with the Red Bull of Verstappen.
"Once I got on the inside, I wasn't coming out of turn 1 in second. So, I tried my best, obviously the stewards had to get involved but I thought I was plently far enough up and yeah, in the end, that's what got me the race."
Max Verstappen clearly did not agree with the penalty he received for the incident, which was the main cause behind him not being able to take the victory in Jeddah. The Dutch driver looked visibly upset after the race, and did not even celebrate with Piastri and Charles Leclerc (third) during the podium celebrations.