Oscar Piastri's mother drops 3-word reaction to the McLaren driver winning the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Oscar Piastri's mother, Nicole, shared a three-word reaction after the Australian driver came home in first place to claim the win at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, April 20. This was the 24-year-old's third Grand Prix victory of the season, and has elevated him to the top of the drivers' standings.

Ad

Piastri drove a near-perfect race around the Jeddah Corniche circuit, as the McLaren man made his way to the top spot after having started the race in P2. In doing so, he became the first driver this season to win a race without starting in pole position.

His mother, Nicole, reacted to her son's win via X, as she shared her feelings about how that felt like the longest race ever to her. She wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Longest. Race. Ever."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Saudi Arabian GP is actually one of the quickest races of the current F1 calendar. But with Piastri having led every lap since the first and only round of pit stops, it would have understandably felt extremely long to his family members and friends.

Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen were in a tangle at the very first corner of the track on Lap 1, as the Aussie driver got a better start and was ahead of his rival going into the corner. Verstappen then hung it around the outside and ended up cutting the corner to retake the lead, claiming that Piastri had pushed him off.

Ad

The story ended with Verstappen being handed a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. Piastri then inherited the lead of the race on Lap 23, after the Red Bull of Verstappen came into the pits from the lead and had to serve his time penalty.

Oscar Piastri provides cold analysis of Lap 1 incident with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri on Lap 1 Turn 1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri claimed that he was not going to come out of turn one in second place, after having gone ahead of Max Verstappen at the start of the race and into the first corner. The Aussie driver is now the championship leader after the race in Jeddah, with a 10 point advantage to his teammate, Lando Norris.

Ad

Speaking to David Coulthard right after the race, Piastri shared his thoughts about the first lap turn 1 incident with the Red Bull of Verstappen.

"Once I got on the inside, I wasn't coming out of turn 1 in second. So, I tried my best, obviously the stewards had to get involved but I thought I was plently far enough up and yeah, in the end, that's what got me the race."

Max Verstappen clearly did not agree with the penalty he received for the incident, which was the main cause behind him not being able to take the victory in Jeddah. The Dutch driver looked visibly upset after the race, and did not even celebrate with Piastri and Charles Leclerc (third) during the podium celebrations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More