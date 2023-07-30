Oscar Piastri's mother emerges as the star of F1 Twitter as fans can't get enough of her subtle takes

F1 fans were left impressed by McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's mom Nicole's subtle digs at her son's former team Alpine's debacle at the 2023 Belgian GP.

The French team has had a challenging weekend as the board decided to fire Otmar Szafnauer, Alan Parmane and Pat Fry just a few days after they relieved former CEO Laurant Rossi of his duties. Piastri, who used to be a reserve driver for the Alpine team last season, left them in 2022 in a controversial manner.

Given the drama unfolding at Alpine, Oscar Piastri's mom could not help but have a subtle dig at her son's former employers when the McLaren driver finished P2 in the sprint shootout. F1 fans took to social media to reply to her dig, with one fan claiming they loved his mother, saying:

"I love Oscar Piastri’s mother"

Here are some more reactions:

Toby C @Toby_c16 @nnicolef1 Anyone else want Oscar to just drop a tweet like “ that was for you otmar ” just like the leaving alpine tweet

Bianca🦋 @bianca_peterkin @nnicolef1 I would be liking all the petty tweets if I was her too. that man literally tried to claim ownership over her son

the overthink tank @whenyoumetrishi @nnicolef1 She woke up and chose violence

Oscar Piastri speaks on his progress in his rookie season

The Aussie driver impressed everyone with his performances this season and his consistent growth has seen him slowly getting to the top in 2023.

In the post-Sprint press conference, Piastri said:

"I feel like it's going well. I wouldn't say it's particularly linear, in my development. I feel like Silverstone was the best weekend so far. I think in Budapest, there were still a few things that I needed to learn and work on. I think it's been obviously quite strong today. Yesterday, maybe there was a bit left on the table. So, it's not always linear."

It will be interesting to see if Piastri can challenge for a podium in the main race on Sunday starting from P5.