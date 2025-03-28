Oscar Piastri's mother Nicole leaves adorable comment scolding her son on McLaren's social media post

Oscar Piastri's mother, Nicole Piastri, dropped a hilarious comment on McLaren's Instagram reel. She scolded her son for playing games on his phone and not picking up her call, as she wanted to congratulate him on his 2025 Chinese Grand Prix win.

McLaren has emerged as the dominant side this F1 season, as they won both the races held in Australia and China thus far. While Lando Norris aced wet conditions in Melbourne to get his first win of the season, Piastri beat his teammate in China.

Piastri crossed the checkered flag first to open his win tally for the season. However, he apparently didn't talk to his mom after the race, as she dropped a hilarious comment on Instagram.

McLaren posted a funny video of Oscar trying a video game on his mobile phone. In the comment section, his mom, Nicole Piastri, scolded him for not picking up her phone as she wanted to congratulate him on his success in Shanghai.

"Once you’re done playing games on your phone, Osc, do you think you could FaceTime me so I can congratulate you on your win in China? 🙄," Nicole said in the comments.

Snapshot of Nicole Piastri's Instagram comment [Image Source: @mclaren/Instagram]

The comment instantly went viral as fans loved Nicole's adorable side for her son.

Oscar Piastri, who made his debut for McLaren in 2023, has quickly become one of the highly rated talents on the grid. Owing to his brilliance in the 2024 season, where he finished P4 in the Drivers' Championship, McLaren rewarded him with a multi-year extension contract.

With Lando Norris also signing a similar contract last year, McLaren's driver lineup is likely going to remain the same. As the team's CEO, Zak Brown, said earlier, he believes his team has the strongest pair in F1 moments.

Oscar Piastri is following in Max Verstappen's footsteps in his maiden championship pursuit

Oscar Piatri [L] and Max Verstappen [R] F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Source: Getty

McLaren has the strongest and fastest car this season, and both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be eyeing their maiden championship. The Australian driver, meanwhile, is following in Max Verstappen's footsteps to accomplish his quest to become a world champion.

Piastri believed that maximizing the car in every race was the key to staying ahead in the title race. Talking to RacingNews365, he said:

"I think it's very, very early, clearly, but I think no matter how short or long the championship is, you need to maximize the car that you have every race. I think we saw last year that Verstappen was able to win the championship by capitalizing on the car he had in the first part of the year. Obviously, he did a good job through the rest of the year as well, but he built the gap when he had the ability to do so."

In the second round of the 2025 F1 season, Oscar Piastri has won his first race of the year and is placed P4 in Drivers' championship standings with 34 points.

