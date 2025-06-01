Oscar Piastri's mother Nicole Piastri drops a witty one-liner for the McLaren driver after his F1 Spanish GP win

McLaren's Oscar Piastri got his fifth win of the 2025 season as he crossed the checkered flag first at the Spanish Grand Prix. After starting the race from pole, Piastri beat Lando Norris by a time gap of two seconds to land P1, and his mom, Nicole Piastri, had a witty response for him on social media.

Piastri grabbed pole position for the Spanish GP by going two-tenths of a second quicker than his teammate in the qualifying session. Moreover, on Sunday (June 1), the Australian driver got the race lead with a clean start.

Both McLaren drivers initially had a two-stop strategy. However, a safety car towards the end allowed Piastri and Norris to pit for fresh soft tires. The Aussie driver had no competition as he breezed past the checkered flag at P1 to claim his fifth victory of the ongoing season.

Trending

Meanwhile, as Piastri celebrated his win on the podium, his mother, Nicole Piastri, dropped a witty comment under a post from him on X. Nicole wrote that if Oscar is giving champagne of his victory to his sister Edie, then he will have to look after her.

"If you’re giving Edie the champagne, you’re looking after her tonight, right, Osc?" Nicole said on X.

Nicole Piastri @NicolePiastri If you’re giving Edie the champagne you’re looking after her tonight right Osc?

Edie is Oscar Piastri's younger sibling along with two other sisters, Mae and Hattie.

While Oscar had a clean race, his teammate Lando Norris committed a mistake at the race start and lost his P2 spot to Max Verstappen. While the Brit overtook the Dutchman a few laps later to reclaim P2, the latter then pulled off a three-stop strategy in a bid to retain a podium finish.

However, he was punished with a 10-second time penalty for a late collision with George Russell after the safety car restart. That dropped him from P5 to P10.

Oscar Piastri reacts to 'superb' weekend in Spain

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Source: Getty

McLaren dominated the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix despite the introduction of new technical directives that made the flexi wing tests more strict and rigid. However, the Papaya team wasn't significantly affected, as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris qualified P1 and P2, respectively.

Meanwhile, after the race, Piastri said the pace of his car was good and credited the team for pulling off a superb weekend. During a post-race interview, he said (via Sky Sports):

"A bit of a surprise to see Max try the three-stop, and it nearly worked for him. A great weekend overall. The pace was really good; we could turn it on when we needed to. I'm just very proud of the work we did this weekend. It's a nice way to bounce back from Monaco. A superb weekend."

Oscar Piastri now has five wins this 2025 season with an additional three podiums in nine races, including the Spanish GP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More