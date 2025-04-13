Oscar Piastri's mother reacts as the Australian wins the F1 Bahrain GP

Oscar Piastri's mother, Nicole Piastri took to her official social media account to celebrate her son's victory at the Bahrain GP. Nicole, from her X account, shared a picture of the McLaren driver's win and put an interesting caption with the same.

Piastri had a brilliant weekend in Bahrain as the Australian driver handed McLaren their first win in Bahrain, often regarded as their second home (as McLaren was formerly owned by Mumtalakat, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain).

The man from Down Under started his race from pole, kept his advantage going into turn 1, and from there on, he was in a different league. In the end, the #81 driver came home with over 15 seconds of gap to George Russell.

As Oscar Piastri clinched the thumping victory, his mother took to the micro-blogging site to celebrate the win by uploading a photo of Piastri and Basil (their pet dog). Here's what she wrote about it:

"Well done Osc. (Basil is celebrating on the inside 😊)

Piastri's teammate, Lando Norris, finished the race in P3, despite starting from P6. The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton came home in P4 and P5. Defending champion Max Verstappen finished the race in P6, ahead of Pierre Gasly. Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda and Oliver Bearman who wrapped up the top 10.

Oscar Piastri shared his thoughts after brilliant Bahrain GP

Following the conclusion of the Bahrain GP, Oscar Piastri let his feelings known and thanked his team for giving him a dominant car. Here's what he said about it to Karun Chandhok in the post-race interview:

"Great to have this result out here. It's been an incredible weekend, to finish the job today in style was nice. I can't thank the team enough for the car they've given us, it is pretty handy out there."

"It's never been a track that's been kind to us, so it's nice to finally get a result here. I would have preferred not to have [the Safety Car] but I was still pretty confident. It was relatively straightforward. I was never going to let that one go," he further added. (As per Junaid Samodien on X.)

After the victory, Oscar Piastri pushed Max Verstappen to P3 in the Drivers' standings. Currently, Piastri is in P2 in the championship with 74 points, compared to Verstappen's 69. Lando Norris is leading the standings with 77 points.

