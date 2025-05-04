Oscar Piastri's mother reacts to the McLaren driver making it 3 wins in a row at the F1 Miami GP

Oscar Piastri's mother, Nicole Piastri, took to her social media account to share her reaction after the McLaren driver claimed the 2025 Miami GP victory. Mrs. Piastri, from her official X handle, shared an update and asked her son to continue bringing more such wins.

Piastri had a dominant drive on Sunday at the Miami International Autodrome after the #81 driver started from P4 but ended up in P1. With this, he secured his third back-to-back F1 win this season and his fourth in 2025.

Piastri had over 4.5 seconds of lead when he took the checkered flag, as McLaren pulled off yet another mighty race weekend. With this, they extended their championship gap over the rivals, and so did Piastri.

After Piastri's victory, Nicole Piastri took to her X account and wrote:

"More of those please Osc. Even got my wordle done while I was waiting for the end."

Here is the post by Nicole Piastri on X:

George Russell, who started his race from P5, claimed yet another podium as he continued showing consistency in 2025. While Saturday was brilliant for Max Verstappen, he had to take the bitter pill on Sunday as the pole sitter finished his race in P4.

Oscar Piastri let his feelings known after magnificent Miami GP victory

Second placed Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren and Race winner Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Miami GP at the Miami International Autodrome, Oscar Piastri shared his thoughts. Speaking about how the race around the Hard Rock stadium turned out for him, here's what the McLaren star said in the post-race interview:

"I won the race that I really wanted to - yesterday was tricky, Qualifying was one of my trickiest sessions of the year so to come away with the win is an amazing result."

"I was aware enough to avoid Max in Turn 1, and from then I knew I had a good pace advantage. The car was incredible today. The hard stint I was struggling a little bit, so there are some things to work on. Got to keep learning, but very happy to be leaving Miami on top," he further added.

With this, Piastri extended his lead in the Drivers' championship. Currently, he is occupying P1 with 131 points, followed by his teammate, Lando Norris, with 115 points. Reigning champion Max Verstappen is in P3 with 99 points.

