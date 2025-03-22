Oscar Piastri’s mother shares her hilarious take regarding 'both her boys' in the Chinese GP sprint race results

Oscar Piastri's mother, Nicole Piastri, had an interesting reaction to the recently concluded Chinese GP Sprint as both of her sons (one jokingly adopted) finished the race in points. This came after Piastri and Yuki Tsunoda came home with points in Shanghai on Saturday.

For the unversed, Mrs. Piastri is a huge fan of the Japanese F1 driver, and jokingly adopted him into the Piastri family last season. It started right after Piastri began to look at his family tree to see if he had any Monegasque roots. Seeing Piastri do it, Charles Leclerc, who is from Monaco, stated that he could adopt the McLaren star.

On seeing the funny ordeal, Mrs. Piastri started looking for a son and this was when Tsunoda filled in. Now, coming to China, both of her sons were into the points, and Mrs Piastri took to her official X account to share her reactions. Here's what she wrote on the micro-blogging site:

"Both my boys in the points."

Her son, Oscar Piastri, came home in P2, ahead of reigning champion Max Verstappen and behind race winner Lewis Hamilton. While the Racing Bulls driver, and her adopted son, Tsunoda finished the race in P6, behind Charles Leclerc and ahead of Kimi Antonelli.

The first Sprint of the 2025 F1 season is finally over as Lewis Hamilton claimed his first Sprint win as a Ferrari driver, that too in his second race for Prancing Horse. The #44 star delivered a dominant drive and finished the race seven seconds ahead of Piastri.

Oscar Piastri summed up his 2025 Chinese GP Sprint

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Chinese GP Sprint, Oscar Piastri shared his thoughts on the post-race interview. In the interview, the McLaren driver stated that the result was encouraging ahead of the qualifying later in the day and Sunday's race.

Sprint winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari and Second placed Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren - Source: Getty

"I think we have good pace in the car, but the Ferraris look pretty rapid," Piastri said. "I think it was a really productive Sprint. Second is a good result and we learned a lot. The way I got the result is an encouraging thing. We didn't quite have enough pace for Lewis out front, but we have some good ideas for later and tomorrow."

Piastri started the race from P3 but overtook Verstappen during the race. His teammate, Lando Norris, however, had an underwhelming day as he finished the Sprint in P8.

