Oscar Piastri's one-word message to Max Verstappen as the Red Bull driver and Kelly Piquet welcome their first child

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet welcomed their first child, Lily, ahead of the Miami GP weekend. They were then flooded with congratulatory messages from people all over the world, and F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri joined in on the wave and wrote a one-word message to the celebrating parents.

Verstappen and Piquet announced that they were expecting a child in December last year. The couple shared the announcement of the birth of their daughter, Lily on Instagram on Friday, May 2. In one of the pictures, the newborn could be seen holding the finger of one of her parents. The other picture featured the parents with the newborn.

People from various realms sent their comments on the post. The Dutchman's on-track rival, Oscar Piastri, sent his congratulations to Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet with a one-word message:

"Congratulations!"

Oscar Piastri's comment on Max Verstappen's Instagram post | Source: Instagram

On the other hand, the Aussie driver was not the only one wishing the best to Verstappen and Piquet.

Lewis Hamilton wished Max Verstappen all the best on entering parenthood

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Max Verstappen (R) at the F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

While the reigning champion and Lewis Hamilton had a hard-fought battle on the track in 2021, they have mended things since. Moreover, on the occasion of Max Verstappen becoming a father, the Brit shared his best wishes to him.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, the Ferrari driver said (via X/@RBR_Daily):

"I just wish him all the best. It's such an amazing, special thing. I spoke to him briefly in Saudi and saw how excited he was. Big congrats to him."

Meanwhile, the F1 landscape has changed up in the past five rounds since the 2024 season. The 27-year-old ended the last season crowned as the world champion.

However, Verstappen's start to the 2025 season has not seen him lead the championship even once. He has so far trailed the two McLaren drivers in the championship race.

The season opener was won by Lando Norris, which marked the Dutchman's expansive 1,029-day championship lead streak ending at a cloudy day in Australia. The second race was won by Oscar Piastri, who aimed to reduce his point deficit in the standings after a blunder at his home race.

However, the Dutchman struck back again in Japan as he won the race, despite being in a slower car on paper. But Piastri prevailed in the following rounds and has three wins in comparison to Verstappen and Norris' solitary victories.

The Aussie leads the championship standings currently with 99 points. Norris trails him by 10 points, and Verstappen is a further two points behind him.

