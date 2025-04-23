Oscar Piastri’s race engineer reveals the “worst thing” about him in a light moment

Oscar Piastri might currently appear flawless on the racing track, but the Formula 1 world championship leader does indeed have his quirks off it. The race engineer of the 24-year-old, Tom Stallard, recently detailed what he considers the ‘worst thing’ about the driver.

The Australian racer, who joined the McLaren team in the lead-up to the 2023 season, has developed into one of the finest drivers on the current Formula 1 grid. He is often praised for his calm demeanor and his exquisite driving talent. But it appears engineer Stallard still has some reservations regarding Piastri.

Speaking in an interview with Rachel Brookes, as seen in a video shared to X (formerly Twitter) by user baiegiadahori, Oscar Piastri’s engineer was quizzed about any little annoyances regarding the five-time Grand Prix winner. Responding to the question rather humorously, Stallard stated:

“The worst thing [about Oscar] is that occasionally I have to WhatsApp him at the end of the day with a picture of the empty plate of food he's left on the desk next to me in the office.”

Piastri himself admitted to this lighthearted complaint, responding:

“Yeah, yeah, I fall victim to that a couple of times.”

Shifting focus to the race track, Oscar Piastri is currently enjoying the best start to a Formula 1 season, having racked up three victories from the first five Grand Prix held this season so far. The former Alpine F1 junior driver also currently leads the drivers’ championship and is among the bookmakers' favorites to clinch the title.

Oscar Piastri reacts after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix win

Piastri celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia- Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri recently summed up his reactions to his triumph at the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in an X post. The McLaren driver edged out Max Verstappen to secure victory at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Piastri, who had qualified in second place for the event, was involved in a first-lap incident with the Red Bull Racing driver after making a much better getaway than Verstappen. The racing stewards would eventually hand the Dutch driver a five-second penalty – a situation which played perfectly into Piastri and McLaren's hands.

The Australian driver did well to follow closely in second place and jumped Verstappen during the pit stops to take first position and clinch the race win. Taking to his X account to celebrate his race victory, Oscar Piastri shared a carousel of photos alongside the McLaren team with the caption:

“Tidy few days.”

The race victory under the Jeddah skies saw him eclipse teammate Lando Norris to claim the top spot in the 2025 driver standings. Looking ahead, Oscar Piastri will aim to build on this victory with another strong outing when Formula 1 heads to Miami for the next Grand Prix on the calendar – a race where the McLaren team saw its upsurge in form during the 2024 season.

