Oscar Piastri's reported $25.8M McLaren contract puts him on par with Lando Norris: Reports

Following an impressive F1 season in 2024, McLaren has provided Oscar Piastri with a new contract that puts him on par with their star driver, Lando Norris. As per reports, Piastri signed a multi-year contract with the Papayas worth over $25.8 million per year.

Ad

In a recent report published by the Daily Mail, Piastri and McLaren agreed on a deal that will see the Australian draw AU$41 million, or £20 million or $25.8 million a year, something Norris also earns from his existing deal.

The Briton signed a four-year contract last year worth over $100 million, which translates to $25 million a year. It's staggering to consider that both drivers earn the same even though Piastri joined the team four years after Norris.

Ad

Trending

The man from Land Down Under joined McLaren in 2023 after the Papayas sacked Daniel Ricciardo at the end of 2022. Although Ricciardo had a year of contract left with him, but the Zak Brown-led team decided to bring in Piastri alongside Norris to spearhead the attack.

Piastri and Norris started racing together for McLaren in 2023 and finished the season in fourth place behind Red Bull Racing, Mercedes, and Ferrari. However, they made remarkable advancements together and claimed the Constructors' Championship in 2024.

Ad

Thanks to a brilliant charge by two of its drivers, McLaren claimed the 2024 title with 666 points, and held off Ferrari by 14 points. Defending champions Red Bull finished in third, ahead of Mercedes.

Oscar Piastri let his feelings known following contract extension

Oscar Piastri opened up about his contract extension with McLaren and stated that he was glad to be a part of the team in its long-term vision. The upcoming 2025 season will be his third full-time season as a driver, and he will race in the Papaya overall for the years to come.

Ad

“It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m part of McLaren’s long-term vision," Piastri said on the new contract. "The team had the belief in me when we signed in 2022, and the journey we’ve gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible."

Ad

“There are so many talented and special people working at MTC who have helped me to become a Formula 1 race winner very early in my career. Therefore, I’m very proud to be continuing to represent this legendary team for many years to come," he further added. (As per Crash.net)

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren - Source: Getty

As of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri has 46 Grand Prix entries to his name, where he racked up two wins, 10 podiums, and 389 career points. He finished the 2024 season in fourth place behind Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc, with 292 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback