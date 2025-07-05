Oscar Piastri's sister Hattie Piastri sets fashion statement at the F1 British GP

Oscar Piastri was accompanied by his inner circle at the British GP weekend, including his sister Hattie. Afterwards, she shared her outfit of the day for the qualifying round at Silverstone Circuit with her 65,000 followers on her Instagram.

Ad

Oscar arrived at the British Grand Prix as the championship leader. However, his lead stood at 15 points ahead of the race following Lando Norris' victory at the Austrian GP.

Meanwhile, the Aussie's family was present at Norris' home race in England, where Hattie shared her outfit on the Meta-owned platform.

Hattie Piastri's Instagram story on July 5 | Source: Instagram/@hattiepiastri

On the other hand, Piastri missed out on scoring pole position for the British Grand Prix by just over a tenth of a second.

Ad

Trending

Oscar Piastri lays out his plan for winning the British Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri at the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri's hopes of claiming the front seat for the British GP were squashed by Max Verstappen. The Dutchman had a torrid FP1 outing and had struggled with his car.

Ad

However, the Milton Keynes-based team seemingly turned an undrivable car into a monster overnight as Verstappen bagged his third pole position for the British Grand Prix in his F1 career. His laptime helped him claim pole ahead of the McLaren drivers.

This means that the papaya duo will have to compete with the reigning champion to take over the lead of the race. While many reckon that this feat would be a tough one, owing to the 27-year-old's abilities, Oscar Piastri remains unfazed. He laid out the potential ways he could take over the command of the Grand Prix, as he told Sky Sports F1:

Ad

"There's a few opportunities, I think. Obviously the start is probably the main one, but even with that, the downforce levels that we're running are very different to Max, so that has opportunities both ways. And also the tires, there were steps up from last year, they were a bit tricky yesterday to look after, so we'll see what kind of challenges they bring."

Ad

"But yeah, I think there will be a few opportunities through the whole race, and of course we are in England, so the weather's never far away. By the way, I love your use of the word marginal."

Oscar Piastri has a 61-point lead over Verstappen in the drivers' championship. If the top three finish in the same order at the checkered flag, the Aussie would gain points over his teammate, Lando Norris, in the championship standings, and extend his lead to 18 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More