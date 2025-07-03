Oscar Piastri's sister Hattie Piastri shares 3-word post on her day out in England

Oscar Piastri's sister, Hattie Piastri, is in England ahead of her brother's upcoming race, the British GP at Silverstone. Sharing her visit to the United Kingdom, she uploaded a series of photos and summed it up with a three-word post.
Piastri, the son of Chris and Nicole Piastri, has three sisters. They are Hattie, the eldest, Edie, the middle, and Mae, the youngest sister. The Piastri family often arrives at the paddock to support the McLaren driver, and one can expect Hattie to be right at the McLaren garage as things get underway this weekend.
Hattie uploaded a series of photos showcasing the streets of Great Britain, the greenery, lakes, countryside, and the sculptures. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote with the flag of the Union Jack:
"Out n about"
Oscar Piastri is set to compete at the upcoming British GP and will try to extend his lead in the Championship further. He is 15 points ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris, after 11 races and two Sprints.
The Australian driver picked up five wins in China, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United States (Miami), and Spain, claimed four pole positions, and eight podiums. Compared to him, Norris won races in Australia, Monaco, and Austria, and has taken two pole positions and eight podiums.
Together, they have propelled McLaren to 417 points, far from the second position in the Constructors' standings. Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull are following the Papayas with 210, 209, and 162 points.
Oscar Piastri doesn't rule Max Verstappen out of title race
Despite Max Verstappen's recent rough patch, Oscar Piastri was reluctant to rule him out of the title fight. Speaking about this, the championship leader told ESPN at a McLaren fan event in London's Trafalgar Square:
"I don't really want to rule Max out. Obviously the gap is quite big now and I think the car has been very competitive. Austria was in some ways a pleasant surprise in how competitive we were.
"I think we expected to be strong, but not quite that strong. So if we can keep that going, I think it's good for a two-way battle. But again, the championship is still long, still 13 races left. It's not an insurmountable gap by any means. So I'm not going to rule him out."
Max Verstappen is third in the Drivers' championship with 155 points, 61 points behind Piastri. The Dutchman, who won two races in Japan and Italy (Imola), faced a significant hit after he made contact with Kimi Antonelli in Austria, suffered a DNF, and went home with no points.