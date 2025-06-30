Oscar Piastri's sister Hattie Piastri shares images of 'Love Lane' on her day out

2025 F1 world championship leader Oscar Piastri's younger sister, Hattie Piastri, shared images of a scenic 'love lane' on her day out in London. She shared images of her trip with fans through her Instagram.

Piastri is having a breakout season with McLaren in 2025, leading the title race with 216 points after 11 opening races. He is competing with his teammate Lando Norris, as the latter sits at P2 with 201 points. Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is running third with 155 points.

While Piastri is having a successful season, his family is continuously cheering for him in the background. The 21-year-old Australian driver, born in Melbourne to Chris and Nicole, is the eldest of the four siblings. He has three young sisters, Hattie, Edie, and Mae.

Hattie Piastri is active on social media. She regularly shares pictures from her trips on Instagram. According to her Instagram activity, Hattie is on a trip to London. She shared images of the 'Love Lane' garden and other riverfronts from her trip.

Hattie Piastri's IG Story [Image Source: @hattiepiastri/Instagram]

Hattie attended the Japanese Grand Prix in 2024 alongside his family to support his brother. Her mother, Nicole, is also popular on social media, as she regularly hilariously shares her opinions and thoughts.

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri is fighting for a title in just his third season in Formula 1. McLaren built the fastest car of the season, and the Aussie is maximising the potential without many errors.

McLaren has benefited from Piastri and Norris' tight championship battle as they claim the lead in the constructors with 374 points, while Mercedes sits second at 199 points. The gap is widening, and the Woking-based squad are favourites to retain their constructors' trophy this year.

McLaren team principal reacts to Oscar Piastri's move on Lando Norris at Austria

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty

The 2025 Austrian GP saw Lando Norris fighting his teammate, Oscar Piast, again after he crashed in Canada earlier this month. However, this time around, the Brit had the upper hand as race leader while the Aussie chased him from P2.

In the first half of the race, Piastri made an aggressive move on the inside of turn 4, trying to overtake Norris, but locked up his tires and nearly collided with his teammate.

After the incident, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella felt the move was over the top, meaning it was a bit too risky and could have ended badly for both drivers.

"The fact that Oscar acknowledged and said that he was sorry for that situation means that he knew that, especially at that phase of the stint when your front tires are quite aged, if you go for that gap, you may not be entirely in control of the car; you may lock up. "I am proud of Oscar, because as soon as he crossed the finish line, he opened the radio, and he said, 'Sorry for the situation in corner four, my bad,'" Stella told Racingnews 365.

Oscar Piastri finished P2, two seconds behind Lando Norris, who claimed his third win of the season.

