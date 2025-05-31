Oscar Piastri shares 3-word post on social media after securing pole position for the F1 Spanish GP

McLaren's Oscar Piastri won pole position at the qualifying session of the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix. He beat his teammate Lando Norris by two-tenths of a second time difference to clinch his fourth pole of the season and shared his delight at his flying lap on social media.

The 2025 Spanish Grand Prix qualification round unfolded on May 31 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Yuki Tsunoda crashed out in Q1 to finish at P20. However, Verstappen cruised into Q3 with ease.

Meanwhile, McLaren once again proved to be the dominant team as Piastri and Lando Norris consistently finished in the top three on Saturday. However, the battle for pole was close and thrilling. While Norris held provisional pole, his teammate flew past him with a flying lap.

He was faster in sector one and two, which helped him beat Norris' time by going two-tenths of a second quicker. Max Verstappen's lap was good enough to land him P3, and Piastri grabbed his fourth pole of the season.

After the qualifying round, Oscar Piastri shared a post on his Instagram handle and praised his fastest lap.

"Good lap. Gracias," he said in the caption.

In a post-qualifying interview, Piastri explained that he lost a lot of time in the second half of the lap and struggled to manage tires. However, at the end of Q3, he recovered well to grab pole position.

Interestingly, the pole start could be the key for Oscar Piastri on Sunday (June 1). The circuit of Barcelona is hot and might lead to excess tire degradation. However, this year, McLaren has managed tire heating better than the rest of its rivals. Hence, if Piastri gets a good start, he is likely to stand a greater chance at victory.

The Aussie is already leading the championship standings with 161 points in eight races.

Oscar Piastri reacts to the role of the flexi wing clampdown on McLaren's performance

Oscar Piastri at F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Qualifying - Source: Getty

The FIA introduced a technical directive for the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix to limit how much front wings can flex under pressure. The idea was to reduce any aerodynamic advantages that teams may have been exploiting.

Last year, Red Bull accused McLaren of exploiting loopholes with front wing flex tests, resulting in an alleged unfair advantage. While many expected the Woking-based squad's performance to drop in Spain as a result of stricter tests, the team instead got a front-row start in Spain.

Reacting to the effects of new directives on McLaren's performance in Spain, Oscar Piastri said (via Crash.net):

“Erm… No. Not because of the technical directive, no. Every weekend we’ve gone there have been things to fine-tune, but we had the same problems as usual. It was nothing new."

Apart from Piastri, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella called chatter over new flexi wing restrictions as 'immaterial'. He added that the debate was entertaining, but after simulation tests, the Papaya team was certain that the effects of new directives would have minimal effect on performance.

