Oscar Piastri shares 5-word post on the back of his F1 Bahrain GP win

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri gave a short reaction on his latest social media post after winning the Bahrain GP last weekend. The Aussie driver was in a class of his own throughout the entire weekend at the Sakhir International Circuit and was the faster of the two McLaren drivers as well.
The 23-year-old secured the fourth win of his career on Sunday and dominated the main race as he led from the front ahead of George Russell and his teammate Lando Norris.
Oscar Piastri shared a series of pictures from his celebrations in the Parc Ferme with his team on his official social media platform Instagram and gave a five-word reaction on his post, saying:
"Second win of the year,"
The four-time F1 race winner has arguably been the strongest driver in the 2025 season apart from his one costly mistake that he made in the changeable conditions in Melbourne which slipped him back to P9 from P2.
With his two race wins, Piastri also closed the gap to his teammate and championship leader Norris to three points to move to P2 in the driver's standings.
Oscar Piastri analyzes his race win in Bahrain on the weekend
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that he believed that he and the team had the pace to manage the situation well as most of the drivers had started the race on soft tires like him.
In his post-race press conference, the Aussie remarked on the strategy and said:
"We kind of thought most people would start on the Soft. You know, George only had one Medium and one Hard, and there were quite a lot of people around us who were in the same boat.
"So yeah, we felt starting on the Soft was going to be the best option, and I think it was the right choice in the end. So pleased with how we managed everything. I think we had the pace today to be able to manage things pretty well."
Oscar Piastri also spoke about the dominant start for the team and the pace in the MCL39, adding:
"I’ve been happy with how I’ve driven all season so far. Maybe not all the results have been exactly what I wanted, but I think this weekend has definitely been the result I wanted.
"So yeah, been proud of the job that I’ve been doing and very proud of the job the team’s done. Obviously the car is in a great place. For a lot of the time it’s an incredible car to drive and clearly very quick," he added.
With his victory in Bahrain, Oscar Piastri also became the first repeat winner in the four races and one Sprint in the 2025 season.