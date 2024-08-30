Oscar Piastri shares the condition in which he would help Lando Norris in the title battle with Max Verstappen

Oscar Piastri stated that he would be "happy to help" Lando Norris in the title battle with Max Verstappen when the gap between the two drivers closes and the Australian won't be in contention anymore. Heading into the F1 Italian GP, the gap between the Red Bull and McLaren drivers is 70 points.

With only nine races left, the difference is huge, meaning Norris might not even get close to Verstappen in the standings anyway. However, following the race in Zandvoort, McLaren could have the best car on the grid with a comfortable margin. The race in Max Verstappen's home saw Lando Norris dominate the field and was more than 20 seconds ahead of the Dutch driver by the end of the race.

That kind of performance has given the impression that Norris will be in contention to fight for the win at every race this season.

Trending

Considering the current gap between Norris and Verstappen, the importance of the second driver increases even more and that's where Oscar Piastri comes into the picture.

When the question was put before the Australian, Piastri said that though the gap between the two title contenders is big, if there's a situation where the gap decreases and Norris needs his help, he would be happy to provide it. He told Motorsport.com:

"I think the gap between Lando and Max is still very big and even for me it is still bigger than Max, but it is not impossible. So, yes, we will evaluate case by case each weekend. Of course, if the gap closes significantly and I am not so much in the picture, then I am aware that I could be called upon to try and help out.”

“But I think with the gap that there is at the moment, it’s still very, very early to do that. And ultimately, I also want to try to win races. But I know that if I’m called upon, I’ll be happy to help,” added the McLaren driver, who is currently still focused on bringing home the best possible result.

Oscar Piastri doesn't expect a repeat of Lando Norris' Zandvoort dominance in Monza

Oscar Piastri was also questioned about his expectation of McLaren in Monza as Lando Norris had used the car to dominate in Zandvoort. The Australian believes the gap won't be as big as it was in the last race. He also said that Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari would be stronger around Monza and could pose a challenge.

“I don’t think it will be like Zandvoort. I expect Red Bull to be a bit stronger, but I expect Mercedes and especially Ferrari to be much stronger. I think that on Sunday in Zandvoort Ferrari surprised a lot of people, including themselves, with their competitiveness," said Piastri.

Piastri had a somewhat disappointing run in Zandvoort. The driver could not even finish on the podium while his teammate won the race by a 20-second margin. The driver would be hoping to rectify this at Monza this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback