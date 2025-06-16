Oscar Piastri shares his honest opinion on the Lando Norris collision during the F1 Canadian GP

Oscar Piastri brushed aside the collision with Lando Norris during the F1 Canadian GP as something that wasn't ideal. The two title contenders were having a somewhat disappointing race this time around, as McLaren didn't have the same car advantage as it often has this season.

Ad

Piastri was trying to attack Kimi Antonelli in the later stages of the race, and while he was trying to do that, Norris in P5 continued to close the gap on the battling duo. After multiple attempts to overtake the Mercedes driver, it appeared that Piastri pushed his tires a bit too much.

At the same time, Norris, who was on a much fresher set of tires, was closing the gap, and when he had the opportunity, he tried to go for the overtake. In his attempt to get the better of his teammate, Norris ended up hitting the rear of his McLaren teammate, leading to an instant DNF.

Ad

Trending

Piastri was, however, able to scrape through unharmed in the entire sequence. After the race, Norris walked up to the Australian to apologize to him for the incident, and the championship leader also didn't spend too much time over it, as he capped the entire weekend as a bit tricky. He told Sky Sports:

"Obviously it's not ideal for anyone but I haven't actually seen the incident, so I don't know what exactly happened. But if Lando has taken full responsibility then that's how it goes I guess. Just a bit of a tricky race in general and not an ideal finish."

Ad

Oscar Piastri felt Lando Norris battle was fair between the two

Up until the crash, the two McLaren drivers were battling it out for a few laps. The final crash was, however, triggered by Lando Norris divebombing into the hairpin and overtaking Oscar Piastri, only for the Australian to execute a cutback and outdrag him into the braking zone.

When questioned if he felt that the battle was fair between the two, Piastri thought it was more or less as he said:

Ad

"I thought it was. He made quite a large move into Turn 10, held my own into the chicane, and it was definitely a tough battle but a clean one up until that point. Again, I've not seen the incident, but I don't think there were any bad intentions involved, I think it was just unfortunate really."

Ad

He added:

"I'll go and have a look obviously but we're both fighting for a world championship and am very thankful to the team that they allow us to race. I don't expect this to change anything in terms of that. We'll keep going racing through the year."

Piastri ended up being the benefactor of the entire sequence, as he has now pulled out an even bigger gap to Norris in the championship. The Australian is now 22 points ahead of his teammate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More