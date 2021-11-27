"Only silent films": Oscar winner Travon Free describes conversation about movies with Kimi Raikkonen

In a recent episode of the WTF1 podcast, Oscar-winning actor, writer, and comedian Travon Free described a conversation he had with Kimi Raikkonen about film and movie-making.

Free spoke about meeting Kimi Raikkonen at the Mexican Grand Prix. The two discussed movies and film-making, with the Finnish driver showing a deep interest in the subject. Pointing out Raikkonen's enthusiasm despite claims of him being "grumpy" and "quiet", Free said:

"He was, like, asking me all these things about how movies work, and different aspects of Hollywood. I asked him, 'Would you ever like to be in or do a cameo in a movie?' and he said, 'only a silent film!'"

In what followed, WTF1 founder Tom Bellingham joked about a possible next project for the writer - a Kimi Raikkonen silent film.

Free was introduced to F1 by fellow comedian Trevor Noah, who is good friends with defending world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Free also commented on the impact of Netflix's hugely popular docudrama series Drive to Survive on F1 and how it has piqued the interest of American audiences, saying:

"I think Drive to Survive has done a huge service to the States because now you just see so many more people wearing F1 gear around the place. That was just not a thing, I had never seen that."

Kimi Raikkonen has out-scored both McLaren drivers in 2021's final triple-header

In the final triple-header of the 2021 F1 season, comprising the Mexican, Brazilian and Qatar Grands Prix, the Iceman outscored the entire McLaren team in a car that is considerably slower.

The team from Woking has struggled with speed and consistency, with Lando Norris finishing P10 in Mexico and Brazil, followed by a P9 finish in Qatar. Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo suffered a DNF in Mexico and Brazil, and ended up P12 in Qatar last Sunday. The Australian didn't contribute a single point to his team over the entire triple-header.

Kimi Raikkonen, on the other hand, found pace in his Alfa Romeo, finishing in P8 in Mexico. The 42-year old then bagged P12 in Brazil and P14 in Qatar, bringing his points tally over the three races to four points.

By comparison, both McLaren drivers collectively scored a total of just three points.

Nicknamed "The Iceman" for being calm under pressure and having a penchant for curt, one-line responses, Raikkonen is set to retire after the 2021 season. Over a nearly 20-year career, he won 21 races from 103 attempts, picking up the World Drivers' Championship for Ferrari in 2007.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee