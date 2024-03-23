“Other guys, they look so fast” : Lewis Hamilton draws a grim figure after being knocked out of Q2 ahead of the 2024 Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton reckons that Mercedes might not have the race pace compared to other front runners going into the 2024 Australian GP race.

Knocked out of Q2 and placed 11th on the grid for the race in Melbourne, Lewis Hamilton has had a tough start to his 2024 season.

Speaking to on-site media at Albert Park Circuit, the Briton admitted to not carrying out too many race simulations in the free practice sessions. Hamilton said:

“I haven't done a long run. So I don't really know but the other guys, they look so fast. But today we should try and give it everything we need for it. We should be able to pull here.”

Hamilton also felt that the windy conditions could have affected their performance during qualifying, saying:

“Every afternoon you learn something new. You know P3 felt really good for us and I was really feeling optimistic going into qualifying. But then I think I don't know, if it's the wind picking up, the wind picked up quite good, same as yesterday and then the car is so much more on the knife edge.”

Lewis Hamilton rues three difficult years of performance with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton believes the last three years with Mercedes have been difficult, with spikes of high points. The British champion felt that the performance of their car has been inconsistent.

Asked if the Australian GP qualifying was another disappointment in a series of disappointing weekends in 2024, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I mean, it's three years in a row, similar feeling. But then there's these spikes of highs, like it could be good this morning. Then it kind of disappears. If we can work our way of finding that goodness in the car and making it more consistent and holding on to that. Then we can be more competitive. But there's lots of work that we need to do, for everyone.”

Asked if his 2024 performance against his teammate is similar to 2022, the Briton replied:

“In 2022, George was doing one thing and I was trying every set -up there was to try and help the team find options and figure out having to fix it. It's pretty much the same a little bit similar to this year I've tried a lot of different things but I think this weekend will be much more close to me.”

Lewis Hamilton finished seventh in Bahrain and managed to scrape through to ninth place in Saudi Arabia. He is currently ninth in the drivers’ standings with a totally of eight points cored in two race weekends. He has scored only two points more than Oliver Bearman, who made his F1 debut with Ferrari as a replacement for Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes are currently fourth in the constructors championship and have been eclipsed by customer team McLaren, who are expected to be more competitive than them in Melbourne.