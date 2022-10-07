"P6 could have been possible"- Mick Schumacher discloses 'big killer' that stopped him from scoring points at 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Mick Schumacher had a very disappointing end to his Singapore GP. In a race where he could have scored points, the Haas star finished in 13th position, leaving the bay empty-handed.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, after the race, Schumacher said his bad luck during pitstops and a wrong strategy call led to him not scoring points. He said:

"I think points [were possible]. Obviously, the big killer was the pit-stop and strategy-wise, but nobody can predict something like this.

"Daniel [Ricciardo] got very lucky [after finishing P5 from P16 on the grid], and you see where he finished. So I think that, in that sense, P6 could have been possible if maybe we'd stayed out for one more lap."

Mick Schumacher had a bit of a tiff with George Russell on Lap 40 of the race. Russell was in a faster car and tried to overtake Schumacher at Turn 1, but the two cars knocked each other in.

Both drivers suffered tire punctures and had to pit for new tires. This allowed other racers to get ahead, and Schumacher ultimately finished outside the points.

Schumacher explained why he did not let Russell get past him, saying:

"I think that we all know George has quite a bit of a faster car under his feet. In my view, I did signal my intentions of not wanting him to go by, because I felt like the conditions were too wet to try and overtake."

He explained how he had the dry line, claiming that it was Russell who was off the race line and had tried to come in:

"I felt like I was on the dry line. He was trying to come back to the dry line but, obviously, that was taken by my car. Then we both had a puncture, or at least I had a puncture."

The stewards reviewed the incident and decided that no action would be taken. They chalked it up to a racing incident.

Mick Schumacher commented on the ruling, saying:

"I haven't seen it [from outside], so it's hard for me to judge exactly. I just know what happened in the car. But obviously, I want to analyse it from the outside to make sure that I have the right answer."

Every race now very important for Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher has not been confirmed to have an F1 seat for next season. Haas is reviewing the young driver's performance in every race. Nico Hulkenberg is rumored to take the German's seat at Haas next season.

Schumacher will be looking to score some decent points in the final few races and showcase his worth to the team. He strongly defended himself against Russell in the Singapore GP, leading the Briton to comment over the radio:

"Schumacher's defending like it is the race of his life, crikey!"

Being the son of Michael Schumacher, a seven-time world champion and one of the sport's most decorated and legendary drivers, Mick Schumacher is under extra pressure.

Haas are currently eighth in the constructor standings, level on points with AlphaTauri and three behind Aston Martin in seventh place.

Aston Martin had an amazing race in Singapore. Both their drivers placed in the top 10 and scored 12 points between them.

Haas, on the other hand, scored zero points, with both their drivers finishing outside the points.

