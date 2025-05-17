"Pathetic legacy team that’s only relevant because of nostalgia": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's elimination in Q2 of F1 Imola GP

Ferrari had a disastrous outing on Saturday (May 17) as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc faced an exit in Q2 in the Emilia Romagna GP. This was the Prancing Horse's first double disqualification from Q2 since the 2024 Canadian GP. As the session ended, fans reacted on social media to Ferrari's disappointing showing.
Formula 1 is in Imola, Italy for the seventh race weekend of the season. However, it turned out to be a disaster both for the local team and the local driver, Kimi Antonelli.
Leclerc and Hamilton finished the session in P11 and P12, and were nearly a tenth and two-tenths slower than the driver in P10 (Alex Albon). Leclerc managed 1:15.604 on the timesheet, while Lewis Hamilton registered 1:15.765. In contrast, P1 in Q2, Carlos Sainz, had 1:15.198 on the timesheet.
Both Ferrari drivers now face an uphill task in the race, with overtaking often considered to be difficult at the Emilia Romagna GP.
Lewis Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, pointed out Ferrari's poor qualifying pace
Following the conclusion of FP2 on Friday (May 16) at the Emilia Romagna GP, Lewis Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, pointed out Ferrari's lack of pace in qualifying. Here's what he said (via Sky Sports):
"We are lacking performance - and we know. Our weak point at the moment is the qualifying pace and we still need to work on that."
"But the race pace was strong, so that's positive. But it's also a track where overtaking is very difficult so we have got to focus on our qualifying pace. That's where we are putting all our effort into and I'm hoping it will pay [dividends] for tomorrow," he further added.
Oscar Piastri of McLaren claimed the pole position ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull. George Russell, Lando Norris, and Fernando Alonso set up the top five starting positions.