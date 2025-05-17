"Pathetic legacy team that’s only relevant because of nostalgia": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's elimination in Q2 of F1 Imola GP

Ferrari had a disastrous outing on Saturday (May 17) as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc faced an exit in Q2 in the Emilia Romagna GP. This was the Prancing Horse's first double disqualification from Q2 since the 2024 Canadian GP. As the session ended, fans reacted on social media to Ferrari's disappointing showing.

Ad

Formula 1 is in Imola, Italy for the seventh race weekend of the season. However, it turned out to be a disaster both for the local team and the local driver, Kimi Antonelli.

Leclerc and Hamilton finished the session in P11 and P12, and were nearly a tenth and two-tenths slower than the driver in P10 (Alex Albon). Leclerc managed 1:15.604 on the timesheet, while Lewis Hamilton registered 1:15.765. In contrast, P1 in Q2, Carlos Sainz, had 1:15.198 on the timesheet.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As both Ferrari drivers were eliminated in Q2, fans shared their reactions on social media. Here are some of them taken from the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

Reacting to the exit, a fan wrote, "Pathetic legacy team that’s only relevant because of nostalgia."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Being a Ferrari fan is just accepting constant disappointment," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Hamilton very disappointing again. I guess he isn't that great of a driver anymore. Time to retire," wrote a fan.

"And they said Sainz was the problem," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "The car is a disaster. I had quite a good feeling after FP3. I was so wrong."

A fan wrote, "THIS IS A SHITBOX. Can‘t you build a good car for once???"

Ad

Both Ferrari drivers now face an uphill task in the race, with overtaking often considered to be difficult at the Emilia Romagna GP.

Lewis Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, pointed out Ferrari's poor qualifying pace

Following the conclusion of FP2 on Friday (May 16) at the Emilia Romagna GP, Lewis Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, pointed out Ferrari's lack of pace in qualifying. Here's what he said (via Sky Sports):

Ad

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 - Source: Getty

"We are lacking performance - and we know. Our weak point at the moment is the qualifying pace and we still need to work on that."

Ad

"But the race pace was strong, so that's positive. But it's also a track where overtaking is very difficult so we have got to focus on our qualifying pace. That's where we are putting all our effort into and I'm hoping it will pay [dividends] for tomorrow," he further added.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren claimed the pole position ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull. George Russell, Lando Norris, and Fernando Alonso set up the top five starting positions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More