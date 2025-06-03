“Peak F1 content”: Fans react as Oscar Piastri makes revelation about his personal preferences

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris left fans in splits after a cheeky exchange during the Spanish Grand Prix post-race press conference. While both McLaren drivers celebrated a dominant 1-2 finish in Barcelona, the media room saw a lighter moment when Norris brought up Piastri's choice of deodorant.

The humorous detour came just after Norris interrupted a question posed to Piastri.

"Did you use my deodorant?" asked Lando Norris

While Piastri denied it, Norris poked further.

"Is it a female one?"

"No, it's chocolate-flavored. Sorry. We're just discussing deodorant here. You can get a better whiff if you want," quipped Piastri.

The spontaneous exchange prompted the room to burst into laughter, with Charles Leclerc, who was sitting beside the Papaya duo, and reporters alike. The video uploaded by F1 on its official X account instantly captured the imagination of users on social media.

The comment section was quick to label the clip as:

It summed up the camaraderie between two world-class athletes, discussing scented deodorant after one of the most physically taxing races of the year. Some fans found Norris' sniffing of Oscar Piastri particularly bold, especially after racing 66 laps around Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on a hot day.

Others latched onto Piastri's unusual choice of scent, celebrating his chocolate-themed pick.

The moment only added to McLaren's positive weekend. It also highlights the bond between the stars, even as they chase the 2025 drivers' title with just 10 points separating them.

Oscar Piastri 'very satisfied' with his strongest weekend in F1 at Barcelona

Oscar Piastri lifts his trophy on the podium after the F1 Grand Prix of Spain. Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri's light-hearted moment came on the back of what was arguably the most commanding race weekend of his F1 career. The Australian was fastest in every practice session at Barcelona, barring FP1. He then went on to secure the pole with the biggest qualifying margin (0.209) of the season over Lando Norris.

Once the lights went out, Piastri remained in complete control and led. McLaren's two-stop strategic call and then pitting for softs under the Virtual Safety Car worked to perfection, giving him track position over Verstappen. He held the lead through most of the race, managing tire wear and pace with maturity.

When asked if this was his strongest weekend in Formula 1 in the press conference, Piastri expressed his emotions.

"It's definitely up there. I don't know if it's the best one, but certainly it's been a strong one. It's pretty hard to complain with the results we've had this weekend... I think we turned it around very nicely and got back to the form we wanted to be on. And, yeah, that's what I'm very satisfied with this weekend. Definitely one of the strongest," said Piastri (via F1).

Piastri finished third in Imola and Monaco and was glad to return to winning ways in Spain, extending his lead in the Formula 1 Drivers' Standings.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris celebrate with the McLaren F1 Team after the Spanish GP. Source: Getty

This was his fifth win of the season, and with Norris finishing second, McLaren has now secured 52 1-2 finishes in F1 and their first in Spain since Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard in 2000. This was also Piastri's eighth consecutive podium, putting him in rare company with Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton, as the other McLaren drivers to have done the same.

