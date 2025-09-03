PHOTO: Ferrari pays homage to Niki Lauda’s championship-winning 1975 car with a special livery for the Italian GP

Ferrari revealed a special livery for its home race in Monza, Italy, with the SF-25 taking on the paint scheme of the iconic 312T, in which Niki Lauda won his first world championship. The special livery is made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lauda clinching the world championship at the Italian GP weekend.During the summer break, the Maranello-based squad had been posting about the Austrian's 1975 championship-winning season on its social media. While these posts initially came out of the blue, they were actually teasers for the upcoming special livery that the team had planned for the Italian GP at Monza.To pay homage to a special weekend where Clay Regazzoni won the race for the Scuderia and Lauda finished third, en route to claiming his first world title, Ferrari introduced a paint job inspired by the 312T. It includes the increased usage of white over the engine cover, use of the same font for drivers' names that was used in 1975, changes to the wheel covers, and much more: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will take the SF-25 out onto the track, donning the special livery at the upcoming race weekend in Monza.Fred Vasseur asserts Ferrari needs to be flawless at the Italian GP ahead of his third home race for the ScuderiaFerrari's team principal, Fred Vasseur, at the F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands - Practice - Source: GettyFerrari arrives at the Italian GP weekend after its worst result in a Grand Prix during the 2025 season. Both the prancing horses retired from the Dutch GP after crashing out of the race in different ways.Despite this, team principal Fred Vasseur admitted that the team was in a positive mood owing to its pace during the race weekend. But the challenge of conquering its home race is an even more daunting one, which warrants the team to execute a flawless weekend, as the Frenchman said (via Ferrari):&quot;As every year, we are eagerly looking forward to hitting the track at Monza, especially so just a few days after Zandvoort, which didn’t deliver the results we’d hoped for, even if we demonstrated that we had the race pace to do well. For the entire team, being surrounded by the passion of our tifosi is an incredible motivation to put our hearts into everything we do. We are aiming to give our very best to repay them for their constant support.&quot;&quot;However, in order to do that, we need to put emotions aside and focus on ensuring that we execute the weekend to the best of our ability... but with such a closely matched field, we must be flawless to get the results we’re aiming for. We’ll give it everything we have, knowing we can count on all the love and support of our tifosi.&quot;The 2025 Italian GP will be Hamilton's first home race for Ferrari in Monza, while Leclerc arrives at the weekend as the reigning winner after he won the 2024 edition with a strategic gamble, beating out the McLaren duo.