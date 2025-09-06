  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Lando Norris
  • Photo: Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro makes fashion statement as she enters the F1 Italian GP paddock

Photo: Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro makes fashion statement as she enters the F1 Italian GP paddock

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Sep 06, 2025 08:44 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro makes fashion statement as she enters the F1 Italian GP paddock (Getty Images)

Lando Norris was joined by his partner, Margarida Corcerio, on the day of the qualifying session of the 2025 F1 Italian GP at Monza. She rocked the paddock as she made a stunning entrance in a chic black dress, with Norris flaunting his McLaren kit.

Ad

The Briton is having his best F1 season so far with the team, as he is directly in contention for the World Championship against his teammate, Oscar Piastri. Both drivers have dominated the grid this year, and McLaren has created a massive gap leading the Constructors' Championship.

Norris is also regularly seen with his partner, Margarida Corceiro, on the grid. The two made another appearance together in Monza, as the 25-year-old prepares for the qualifying session later today.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Recognized by Forbes Portugal, Corceiro has been in the limelight since she was just 17, making appearances on Portugal television. Her career as a model took off more recently after collaborating with brands like Alo and Initimissimi. Moreover, she is also the founder and co-owner of Missus Swimsuits and Apparel.

She has been dating Lando Norris since 2023; however, the couple reportedly took a break last year as the Briton had to focus more on racing, being in a potential fight for the title with Max Verstappen.

Ad

Lando Norris keeping an eye out for rivals at Monza after close performance on Friday

Ferrari spearheaded the opening practice session around Monza with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc leading the grid with the fastest lap around their home track. The second session saw Norris get back on top; however, there was a very narrow gap between him, as only a 0.2-second gap split the top 6, which included his title rival, Piastri, both Ferrari drivers, and also Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen.

Ad

Heading into qualifying, Lando Norris admitted that his rivals were too close at the moment.

"Normally by this point we have like a one-second gap on everyone! But at the moment it looks just a bit close for my liking at the minute," he said (via F1).
"Not bad, I feel like there’s some small things to improve for us to still be P1. I thought it was good that we improved some stuff from FP1 to FP2. It’s just a bit close, so I just need to try and make the gap a bit bigger so a little bit more comfortable."

Lando Norris closed up the gap to Oscar Piastri in the fight for the World Championship. However, after a mechanical failure at Zandvoort earlier, the gap increased to 34 points once again.

About the author
Gunaditya Tripathi

Gunaditya Tripathi

Twitter icon

Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.

When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.

He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.

Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gunaditya Tripathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications