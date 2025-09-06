Photo: Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro makes fashion statement as she enters the F1 Italian GP paddock

Lando Norris was joined by his partner, Margarida Corcerio, on the day of the qualifying session of the 2025 F1 Italian GP at Monza. She rocked the paddock as she made a stunning entrance in a chic black dress, with Norris flaunting his McLaren kit.The Briton is having his best F1 season so far with the team, as he is directly in contention for the World Championship against his teammate, Oscar Piastri. Both drivers have dominated the grid this year, and McLaren has created a massive gap leading the Constructors' Championship.Norris is also regularly seen with his partner, Margarida Corceiro, on the grid. The two made another appearance together in Monza, as the 25-year-old prepares for the qualifying session later today. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRecognized by Forbes Portugal, Corceiro has been in the limelight since she was just 17, making appearances on Portugal television. Her career as a model took off more recently after collaborating with brands like Alo and Initimissimi. Moreover, she is also the founder and co-owner of Missus Swimsuits and Apparel.She has been dating Lando Norris since 2023; however, the couple reportedly took a break last year as the Briton had to focus more on racing, being in a potential fight for the title with Max Verstappen.Lando Norris keeping an eye out for rivals at Monza after close performance on FridayFerrari spearheaded the opening practice session around Monza with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc leading the grid with the fastest lap around their home track. The second session saw Norris get back on top; however, there was a very narrow gap between him, as only a 0.2-second gap split the top 6, which included his title rival, Piastri, both Ferrari drivers, and also Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen.Heading into qualifying, Lando Norris admitted that his rivals were too close at the moment.&quot;Normally by this point we have like a one-second gap on everyone! But at the moment it looks just a bit close for my liking at the minute,&quot; he said (via F1).&quot;Not bad, I feel like there’s some small things to improve for us to still be P1. I thought it was good that we improved some stuff from FP1 to FP2. It’s just a bit close, so I just need to try and make the gap a bit bigger so a little bit more comfortable.&quot;Lando Norris closed up the gap to Oscar Piastri in the fight for the World Championship. However, after a mechanical failure at Zandvoort earlier, the gap increased to 34 points once again.