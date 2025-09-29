Photos: Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro shares pictures in a white bikini in her Bali photo dump

Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, has shared several images from her recent trip to Bali, Indonesia, over the past few days. Adding to the collection, the Portuguese model shared a carousel of images taken with a film camera, where various moments of her trip to the coastal island could be relived.After numerous rumors, Corceiro and Norris were again spotted in the F1 paddock during the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year. However, the couple didn't exactly meet in public, despite the 22-year-old being with Norris' parents during the post-race celebrations.She then returned to the Spanish GP, and the pair made their relationship official at the Hungarian GP, where they kissed after the Briton won the fabled race. After that, Corceiro made a further appearance at the Italian GP weekend before getting occupied by her modelling schedule, which took her to Bali, Indonesia.Corceiro then shared a film camera photo dump, which included several images of her in a white bikini, as she captioned the post:&quot;Bali on film 💞💞💞 i love you @catarinabmaia !!!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLando Norris and Margarida Corceiro have had a topsy-turvy relationship, as they don't have a public relationship timeline.Lando Norris reveals what makes Margarida Corceiro special in his eyesMargarida Corceiro (L) and Lando Norris (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy race weekend - Source: GettyLando Norris and Margarida Corceiro are F1's latest power couple. Though the pair do not have a confirmed relationship timeline, as they were earlier speculated to be dating each other in 2023, such rumors soon dwindled down as it was understood that the pair had split up.However, during the 2025 season, speculations again started building up that the pair were back together before making it all official at the Hungarian GP, and appearing at multiple Grand Prix weekends together since then.So, when asked about what makes the 22-year-old special in his eyes in an interview by Vogue, Norris replied:&quot;Everything. She’s someone I can very much be myself with. Very down to earth and she lives quite a crazy life as well. It’s nice when we can both just [rent] a boat for the day or go home together and chill.&quot;Meanwhile, Corceiro is backing Lando Norris for the 2025 drivers' championship title, as she is often found on the Briton's side of the garage during races. The 25-year-old also has his best chance of winning the drivers' title so far in his career.But Oscar Piastri may appear as a spanner in the works as the Australian leads the drivers' championship by 25 points over Norris heading into the final seven rounds. On the other hand, Max Verstappen's recent resurgence could also spell trouble for the Brit, showcasing how Norris is in hot water in his bid for a maiden title victory.