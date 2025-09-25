Lando Norris’ girlfriend Margarido Corceiro shares pictures from a photoshoot in a golden bikini near a waterfall in Bali

Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, had a picture-esque photoshoot in a golden bikini in Bali, Indonesia. The Portuguese model shared a carousel of images on her Instagram, as Corceiro is captured around one of the stunning waterfalls of the Indonesian province.Corceiro and Norris are often spotted in the F1 paddock together during race weekends. However, the couple was not present at the last race in Azerbaijan, as his girlfriend was in Bali, Indonesia.While the Briton focused on maximizing his result at a tough weekend in Baku, Corceiro continued her trip in Bali. Moreover, she has been posting regularly about her recent ventures on the island.Following this trend, she got a photoshoot done by a Portuguese photographer, Devyis Malta, and the images that were captured in front of the fabled Bali waterfalls, as she captioned the post:&quot;magical @deyvismalta&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro's relationship has only recently become public.Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro's relationship has had a varied timelineLando Norris and Margarida Corceiro were speculated to be dating since 2023. However, the pair of them avoided getting into the spotlight and stayed off the topic.Subsequently, there were rumors that the couple had broken up last year, but this all changed when the 22-year-old suddenly appeared again in the paddock during the Monaco GP. Though she was not spotted with Norris, she was captured standing with his boyfriend's parents during the post-race celebrations:Margarida Corceiro and Lando Norris' parents, Cisca Wauman and Adam Norris at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Monaco race weekend- Source: GettyThen, she arrived at the Spanish GP, but was again spotted alone and away from Norris. However, this all changed when the Brit won the Hungarian GP and Corceiro was present in the parc fermé celebrations.There, Norris and Corceiro kissed each other to celebrate the victory and make their relationship public. Since then, the latter again made an appearance at the Italian GP, before going on her trip to Bali.On the other hand, when asked about when their relationship actually started, Norris told Vogue:&quot;We met a few years ago, but we were never really together. Until more recently.&quot;The 25-year-old was then asked about what makes Corceiro special, to which he replied:&quot;Everything. She’s someone I can very much be myself with. Very down to earth and she lives quite a crazy life as well. It’s nice when we can both just [rent] a boat for the day or go home together and chill.&quot;Meanwhile, it is expected that when Corceiro's recent venture to Bali ends and she is free from her schedule, the couple will again grace the F1 paddock, as there are still seven more opportunities available to do so.