"Piastrigate 2.0 incoming" - Fans react to Red Bull claiming Liam Lawson is not guaranteed an F1 seat in 2025

Several F1 fans recently reacted to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner's comments on Liam Lawson's seat not being guaranteed for 2025.

The New Zealand driver is currently working as an interim driver for AlphaTauri as Daniel Ricciardo recovers from a severe injury at the Dutch GP. Since then, Lawson has turned many heads in the paddock with his performances.

Unfortunately for Lawson, Ricciardo could soon return, and no other seats are available in F1. He will eventually have to return to his reserve driver duties for Red Bull.

There were several rumors about how the youngster was guaranteed a seat in 2025. However, Horner recently came out and declared that nothing is certain in life or in sports.

Though Lawson is a prime candidate for 2025, it is not confirmed that he will get a seat on F1 teams under the Red Bull umbrella.

"There is no guarantees of anything in life. He’s done a great job; he's really impressed us. He's done exactly what we could have asked for in terms of grabbing the opportunity in Daniel's absence to really show his capability," Horner told Sky Sports.

"That's turned some heads, and it's done him a lot of good. We'll keep developing him when he goes back into that test and reserve role and he'll be a candidate certainly for 2025," he added.

After these comments from Horner emerged, fans on social media platforms gave their own take on the matter.

Many stated how Liam Lawson's case reminded them of how Alpine was not giving Oscar Piastri a chance to race in F1; hence, he went to McLaren instead. Something similar could happen to Lawson if the Austrian-British team continues to keep him on the sidelines.

"Piastrigate 2.0 incoming."

"Pretty sure this a bait by RBR so williams conviced to "adopt" lawson for a year," another user wrote.

"Lawson is a talent that redbull should not take for granted," one account posted.

Liam Lawson continues to focus on future opportunities to impress Red Bull seniors

Liam Lawson is well aware of how difficult it can be to get into F1. Hence, he is making use of the opportunity to drive in the sport to the fullest.

Though he admits he needs to return to Red Bull as a reserve driver, he is mainly focusing on the remaining races he has left before Daniel Ricciardo rejoins the grid.

"I am a Red Bull driver, all Red Bull places are occupied, and this unfortunately means that I will be a reserve driver for the time being," Lawson told Autosport.

The interim AlphaTauri driver continued:

"Honestly, at the moment I'm just trying to cut as well as possible in these races. I think when my bet is over, I can start looking at how I've made myself and what options there are, but at the moment I'm focusing on these races."

Liam Lawson has now collected two points and is 19th in the drivers' championship table.