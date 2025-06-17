Picture: Oscar Piastri, Edie Piastri, Mae Piastri, and Hattie Piastri's childhood picture surfaces

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri was spotted with his three younger sisters, Edie Piastri, Mae Piastri, and Hattie Piastri, in a throwback picture from their childhood on social media. The Aussie driver has emerged as one of the protagonists of the 2025 championship battle and has led from the front for the majority of the season.

The 24-year-old has displayed incredible growth in his third year at the pinnacle of motorsport and has had the edge over his teammate, Lando Norris, and reigning four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen in the standings.

The Melbourne-born native has developed a fan base for himself over the last couple of years as he has become more expressive as time goes by. Born to Nicole and Chris Piastri, Oscar is the oldest of four kids which consisting of his three younger sisters.

In a post shared on the social media platform Threads, Oscar Piastri was clicked in pictured with his three younger sisters from their childhood outside of a cafe.

Oscar and his sisters 💕 (Edie, Mae, and Hattie) ✨ I saw this photo on TikTok and I loved it — they look so cute!❤️ 📷: @/8scarp1stri on Tiktok

The McLaren driver is close to his family, with his sisters extending support to him during race weekends and are even spotted in the F1 paddock from time to time. Speaking with Forbes Australia, Oscar Piastri spoke about spending time with his family during a hectic F1 schedule and remarked:

"Spending time with my family is tough because I’m on the other side of the world, but spending time with my girlfriend, with my friends, and just doing the little things."

In the last couple of races, fans have spotted Edie Piastri in Barcelona and Oscar's father, Chris, over multiple race weekends in the 2025 season, cheering the latter on.

Former F1 world champion hails Oscar Piastri as the 2025 title favourite

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg stated that Oscar Piastri was the favourite for the 2025 title, as the Aussie has made fewer mistakes compared to his teammate, Lando Norris.

Speaking with Sky Sports F1, the 2016 world champion reflected on the subject and said:

"I would say it's the first time, for me, to say that Oscar Piastri is now the big favourite to win the championship this year. I've never said that so far. In fact, I was always more on Lando's side. I was like, he's going to clean things up and just have that little edge and speed, and he's going to bring it home.

"But Oscar is just so strong. He's just always delivering zero mistakes. I've seen one mistake from him in the last two years in the most horrible conditions in Melbourne [in this year's Australian Grand Prix], and that's it. He's just always there. So for me now, the big favourite is Oscar Piastri."

The seven-time F1 race winner has a lead of 22 points over Norris after 10 races and two Sprints in the 2025 season.

