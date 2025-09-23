Pictures: Carlos Sainz shares clicks of him and Charles Leclerc being clumsily stuck in Italy after F1 Azerbaijan GP

Carlos Sainz shared multiple images on Instagram from his and Charles Leclerc's unexpected road trip in Italy after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The former Ferrari teammates found themselves stranded in the middle of Italy after their plane could not land at Nice due to a storm.After the Azerbaijan GP on Sunday, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc boarded a flight together to return to their respective homes in Monaco. However, the Monegasque driver shared an update on his Instagram story late in the evening, revealing that their plane was diverted and could not land in Nice due to a storm.As a result, the two drivers had to land at a backup airport in the middle of Italy, and they rented a van to drive two hours into Monaco. On Tuesday, Sainz shared a few images from his and Leclerc's road trip on Instagram.The 31-year-old also added the video originally shared by Leclerc on his Instagram story.&quot;An eventful end to an eventful weekend in Baku&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the video, Leclerc joked about how he didn't think his weekend could get any worse after the Azerbaijan GP, and then panned to Carlos Sainz behind the wheel. The two F1 stars could be seen laughing and joking at their unlucky fate in the video.Leclerc also shared a few images from this detour on his Instagram on Monday, as he wrote:&quot;It was a tough weekend from the beginning to the end… 🚐 10/10 Chauffeur to go back home though.&quot;Sainz and Leclerc experienced differing fates at the Azerbaijan GP. Leclerc had qualified in 10th after crashing out in Q3 on Saturday, and ended his race in P9 after an underwhelming showing on Sunday.Sainz, on the other hand, secured his maiden podium with Williams on the streets of Baku and was left delighted with his race.Carlos Sainz reflects on tough 2025 season after podium finish at Azerbaijan GPCarlos Sainz finished third at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Source: GettyAfter securing P3 at the Azerbaijan GP, Carlos Sainz claimed that &quot;the first podium needed to come like this,&quot; as he reflected on a tough 2025 season with Williams. The Spaniard also added that all the bad luck throughout the year has made him appreciate his podium finish even more than normal.Speaking to the media after the race, Sainz shared his honest feelings about the 2025 season.“Unfortunately, with me, we’ve had a lot of bad luck, a lot of incidents, and it was very difficult to convert all of that pace into results. But now I understand why it all happened, because the first podium needed to come like this, and it’s just life,&quot; said Sainz, via Formula1.com.&quot;Life sometimes brings you those bad moments to give you a very nice one, and this tastes much better than anything I was expecting,&quot; he added.After Baku, Sainz has moved to 12th in the 2025 drivers' standings, as he scored 15 points. He has also helped Williams further solidify their grip on P5 in the teams' championship, as they now sit 29 points ahead of Racing Bulls in P6.