  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Carlos Sainz Jr
  • Pictures: Carlos Sainz shares clicks of him and Charles Leclerc being clumsily stuck in Italy after F1 Azerbaijan GP

Pictures: Carlos Sainz shares clicks of him and Charles Leclerc being clumsily stuck in Italy after F1 Azerbaijan GP

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 23, 2025 13:05 GMT
Carlos Sainz shares glimpses from his and Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz shares glimpses from his and Charles Leclerc's detour after the Azerbaijan GP [Image via Getty] [Inset via Instagram/@carlossainz55]

Carlos Sainz shared multiple images on Instagram from his and Charles Leclerc's unexpected road trip in Italy after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The former Ferrari teammates found themselves stranded in the middle of Italy after their plane could not land at Nice due to a storm.

Ad

After the Azerbaijan GP on Sunday, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc boarded a flight together to return to their respective homes in Monaco. However, the Monegasque driver shared an update on his Instagram story late in the evening, revealing that their plane was diverted and could not land in Nice due to a storm.

As a result, the two drivers had to land at a backup airport in the middle of Italy, and they rented a van to drive two hours into Monaco. On Tuesday, Sainz shared a few images from his and Leclerc's road trip on Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 31-year-old also added the video originally shared by Leclerc on his Instagram story.

"An eventful end to an eventful weekend in Baku"
Ad

In the video, Leclerc joked about how he didn't think his weekend could get any worse after the Azerbaijan GP, and then panned to Carlos Sainz behind the wheel. The two F1 stars could be seen laughing and joking at their unlucky fate in the video.

Leclerc also shared a few images from this detour on his Instagram on Monday, as he wrote:

"It was a tough weekend from the beginning to the end… 🚐 10/10 Chauffeur to go back home though."
Ad

Sainz and Leclerc experienced differing fates at the Azerbaijan GP. Leclerc had qualified in 10th after crashing out in Q3 on Saturday, and ended his race in P9 after an underwhelming showing on Sunday.

Sainz, on the other hand, secured his maiden podium with Williams on the streets of Baku and was left delighted with his race.

Carlos Sainz reflects on tough 2025 season after podium finish at Azerbaijan GP

Carlos Sainz finished third at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Carlos Sainz finished third at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Source: Getty

After securing P3 at the Azerbaijan GP, Carlos Sainz claimed that "the first podium needed to come like this," as he reflected on a tough 2025 season with Williams. The Spaniard also added that all the bad luck throughout the year has made him appreciate his podium finish even more than normal.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the race, Sainz shared his honest feelings about the 2025 season.

“Unfortunately, with me, we’ve had a lot of bad luck, a lot of incidents, and it was very difficult to convert all of that pace into results. But now I understand why it all happened, because the first podium needed to come like this, and it’s just life," said Sainz, via Formula1.com.
Ad
"Life sometimes brings you those bad moments to give you a very nice one, and this tastes much better than anything I was expecting," he added.

After Baku, Sainz has moved to 12th in the 2025 drivers' standings, as he scored 15 points. He has also helped Williams further solidify their grip on P5 in the teams' championship, as they now sit 29 points ahead of Racing Bulls in P6.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications