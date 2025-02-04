Pictures: Ferrari's new kit featuring Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc goes viral

Ferrari F1 team released its new team kit featuring Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc ahead of the 2025 season. The Italian team will hope that Hamilton's arrival from Mercedes will end their 18-year championship drought in the 2025 season.

The seven-time F1 world champion has sent the Tifosi across the world in meltdown with his first few days inside the red car with his maiden drive at the team's test track in Fiorano, attracting thousands of fans.

On February 4, Ferrari released its new team kit for the upcoming season on their Instagram handle. The images of the kits, which were visually different than the previous years, went viral, amassing over 500k likes within five hours of being uploaded.

The post was captioned:

"Say hello to our new Team Kit for ‘25."

Lewis Hamilton, who left the Brackley-based outfit at the end of the 2024 season to join the Scuderia, has not won a driver's title since 2020 and has only won two races in the last three years. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished third in the driver's standings last year after winning three races for the team.

The two will be teammates for the next two seasons at least after the former replaced Carlos Sainz at the end of the previous season.

Former Ferrari boss gives his take on Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc pairing

Former Ferrari manager Jean Todt believed that there was not much missing for the Italian team to win the title despite signing Lewis Hamilton to drive alongside Charles Leclerc for 2025.

Todt, who oversaw arguably the most dominant period in the team's history in the early 2000s, told Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica (as quoted by PlanetF1):

“What is Ferrari missing to win? Little, very little. Even in the past, they came very close. Even the line-up with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz was a good pairing; they certainly didn’t lose because of the drivers. Obviously, even with Hamilton, the line-up remains top-level."

Mentioning that the car's performance levels were arguably a more vital factor for the Italian team's title chances, Todt added:

"Will it be better than the previous one? I have no idea, we’ll have to see the level of the car. I don’t think it will be affected by Lewis Hamilton. For Charles, it could be an opportunity to be even more motivated, much like what happened with George Russell at Mercedes.”

Ferrari came agonizingly close in the 2024 season to winning the Constructors Championship, finishing only 14 points behind the eventual champions McLaren. The Italian outfit had scored the most amount of podiums out of anyone on the grid last year, despite winning only five races as compared to McLaren's six and Red Bull's nine.

With the sport entering the final year of the current regulations, F1's most iconic team has one final opportunity to reclaim glory before the engine regulations in 2026 bring in a possible grid shakeup.

