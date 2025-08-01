  • home icon
By Devang Chauhan
Published Aug 01, 2025 06:20 GMT
McLaren driver Lando Norris's girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, showcased her toned physique in a recent social media post. The young Portuguese model has been in the limelight since she was a teenager and is currently one of the most sought-after models in the world.

Corceiro reportedly has been dating the British driver for some time now, but the pair have stayed away from the public eye despite being captured vacationing together on multiple occasions.

Lando Norris has been quiet about his alleged relationship with the 22-year-old to the media and has not even confirmed their romance to the public or on social media. Margarida Corceiro, who has over two million followers on the social media platform Instagram, recently shared multiple Instagram Stories in which she donned an all-black outfit and wrote:

"Crazy day today,"
Margarida Corceiro has been spotted in the F1 paddock twice in Monaco and Barcelona, and seemed to bring the luck with her as Lando Norris finished first and second in the two races, respectively.

However she has kept her visits restricted as he finds himself amidst a title fight against his teammate, Oscar Piastri.

Lando Norris reflects on his first half of the season

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he would like to continue his performance from the last couple of months, as he termed the start of the year as "average".

Speaking with F1.com, the eight-time F1 race winner reflected on his focus on the work from the last races and said:

"I mean, more just what I've been doing really over the last month, two months. Prior to that, not good enough. So, I'd say, you know, uh, in the harsh rate, I would say it's pretty average before then. Since then, I think things have been a lot stronger. Still a lot more.
"Still still need to do better, and still I'm not as good as where I would like to be, but I think a lot of improvements have been made, and I think I'm in a much better place. I'm happier with the car, things like that. So, I mean, I've been working hard. I don't feel like I can do a lot more than what I've been doing. So, for that reason, just more of the progress that I've been making." (3:00)
Lando Norris has won four times from 13 main races this year and currently sits 16 points behind his teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri. Heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, the eight-time F1 race winner would hope to avenge his result from last year after he gave up the victory to Piastri following team orders.

