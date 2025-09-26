  • home icon
By Devang Chauhan
Modified Sep 26, 2025 17:24 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Kelly Piquet looks on during the qualifying of the Italian GP- Source: Getty

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet made a fashion statement as she attended a Max Mara event in Milan, Italy. The Brazilian has recently returned to her work after giving birth to her second daughter, her first with the Dutch driver, named Lily, in early May.

The 36-year-old had taken a backseat from her work as a model and influencer and dedicated her time to raising her newborn over the last couple of months. Piquet, the daughter of former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., also co-parents her daughter, Penelope, with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

On her latest post on the social media platform Instagram, Kelly Piquet shared a series of pictures from the Max Mara Summer/Spring event in Milan, Italy, where she could be seen donning a brown outfit from head to toe with a white shirt for the event.

Kelly Piquet has been dating Max Verstappen for close to five years and has been a constant support in her life ever since. After announcing her pregnancy, the Brazilian had avoided coming to race weekends and preferred to stay in their home in Monaco.

However, she made a surprise appearance in Monza earlier in the month and acted as a lucky charm for the four-time F1 world champion as he returned to winning ways for the first time since Imola in May.

Max Verstappen reflects on Red Bull's recent turnaround

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that the Austrian team's recent run of consecutive victories in Monza and Baku tasted even sweeter owing to their mid-season struggle this year.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the 27-year-old commented on the recent run of form and said:

“When you see that things are going well again, that makes those wins extra special, especially because of how we got through the bad moments together. The atmosphere is very good now, and that is also important. It gives people a bit more confidence, and sometimes that confidence is really important. They see some light at the end of the tunnel again and know that what they’re working on is actually okay.”
He further emphasized that there was no point in their wondering if they could achieve their current form and added:

“In the end, you always go through certain difficult moments. And of course, sometimes you do think, ‘Is this going to be okay? Can we still turn things around? But on the other hand, there’s no point in continuing to think like that. You always have to look for solutions, talk to people inside the team, and exchange ideas in a positive way. At the end of the day, that's what it’s all about, and that's what we have done.”

Max Verstappen still trails championship leader and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri by 69 points with seven races and three Sprints remaining in the 2025 season.

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

