"I want to fight with the best drivers at the top" - Pierre Gasly feels 'ready' to reclaim Red Bull seat

Pierre Gasly believes he’s ready to reclaim the Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen, which he lost in mid-2019. The Frenchman wants to race with the “best of the best” at the front of the F1 grid. Speaking to RaceFans during the Imola GP weekend, he said:

“I feel ready. I felt like I’ve shown my potential. I’ve shown that I’m able to deliver once I get the tools that I need in my hands to do it. I see Charles [Leclerc] in a Ferrari, I see Max [Verstappen] in the Red Bull, George [Russell] in the Mercedes, Lando [Norris] in the McLaren – I’ve been fighting with these guys all my career. I know that’s where I belong, and I want to get my chance to be in this position as well.”

Gasly is currently one of the front runners for the second Red Bull seat. While Sergio Perez currently occupies the seat, the Frenchman is hopeful that his impressive performances for the sister team AlphaTauri will be enough to convince the Austrian team to give him a second chance.

Part of the Red Bull driver's academy, Pierre Gasly was first allowed to drive for Red Bull Racing in only his second full season in the sport. He, however, struggled with confidence and consistency given his lack of experience, combined with the immense pressure to perform against Max Verstappen. By mid-season, he was replaced by Alex Albon and was sent back to Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri).

Since his demotion, Gasly has gone on to regain his confidence and establish himself as a solid performer, taking a victory, two podiums, and half a dozen top-5 finishes.

Pierre Gasly realistic about his chances with Red Bull

With his AlphaTauri contract expiring at the end of the season, Pierre Gasly is expecting a promotion back to the senior team for 2024. He, however, is also realistic in his expectations, especially considering Sergio Perez’s impressive performances. He said:

“I also understand them. It’s their decision – I’m fine with that. I think what’s important is that at the end of the day, when you work with a team – a team works with a driver, or a driver works with a team – there needs to be that common will and desire to do it together. Whatever it takes. There needs to be the will to do things together, to have the same target in mind.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull special advisor Helmut Marko recently revealed that the team will decide on whether to retain Perez or promote Gasly during the summer of this season. Marko reiterated that the performance of each driver will ultimately determine their fate.

