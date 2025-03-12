Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend dances with IndyCar star’s ex-gf ahead of 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Francisca Gomes was seen dancing with F1 presenter and IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong’s ex-girlfriend, Lissie Mackintosh. Ahead of the 2025 Australian GP the two were spotted hanging out in Melbourne.

The 2025 F1 season is set to begin on March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix. Teams have arrived at the Albert Park paddock for the special race. Moreover, Sky Sports finalized their team of reporters for the upcoming season.

Popular presenter Lissie Mackintosh has also signed up with Sky Sports this year in a full-time role and landed in Melbourne for the season opener.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Grand Prix, Lissie spent time with Alpine driver Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca Gomes. Mackintosh shared a video on her Instagram handle, which captured the two dancing.

Francisca Gomes is a Portuguese model who began dating Gasly in 2022. The couple was previously spotted around the paddock during the 2024 season. They also attended the Met Gala charity fashion event together last year.

Gomes and Gasly also went to Taylor Swift's special concert with Charles Leclerc and his girlfriend Alexendra Saint Mleux.

Meanwhile, Lissie Mackintosh is a popular F1 presenter who was reportedly dating IndyCar star driver Marcus Armstrong some time ago. However, the couple reportedly broke up, according to social media speculation. Regardless, Mackintosh is set to start a new journey with Sky Sports this year. She previously hosted a few Grand Prix as F1's official presenter before Laura Winter took her place.

Meanwhile, the 2025 season will be a new challenge for Gasly as he will have a new teammate in rookie Jack Doohan. Since Esteban Ocon's contract wasn't renewed last year, he left the team to join Haas, with Doohan announced as his replacement at Alpine.

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend once took a stand against online hate

Pierre Gasly with girlfriend Francisca Gomes (Image Source: Getty)

Being famous on the internet comes with its own set of cons, and Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca Gomes, has also experienced the dark side of online hate. In November 2024, she shared a video on social media, taking a stand against the negativity.

"I hate, I genuinely hate people that live to hate. Basically, I cannot stop hearing people talking s**t about others. People that need to gossip 24/7 and say bad things about me that are not true. This person I spoke to once in my life, when I was like 13, is now saying things about me," she said in a video (via Sportsrush).

Gomes is a social media influencer and model. She is quite active on the internet and often faces trolling from a certain section of fans. The attention towards her has increased since she started dating Pierre Gasly and made the relationship official in 2023.

