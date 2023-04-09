“Please respect my privacy” – Charles Leclerc pleads fans to leave him alone after his home address was leaked in public

Charles Leclerc has insisted that his privacy be respected after his home address in Monaco was leaked to the public, resulting in many fans showing up at his residence.

Leclerc has had two DNFs in the first three races and only eight points in the World Championship standings. Hence, his current energy and passion for the F1 2023 season will certainly be exhausted. His home is the only place he can let go and relax.

If anybody needs to return home and turn off all the noise, it's Leclerc, but he has disclosed that he hasn't been able to do so. His home address was leaked to the general public, and he is being harassed as a consequence.

leclerc data @leclercdata



PLEASE to everyone visiting montecarlo, kindly respect charles’ privacy. he is nothing but kind and will always stop for a picture, there is no need to abuse him in his privacy. RESPECT his private life. @Charles_Leclerc via IG stories.PLEASE to everyone visiting montecarlo, kindly respect charles’ privacy. he is nothing but kind and will always stop for a picture, there is no need to abuse him in his privacy. RESPECT his private life. .@Charles_Leclerc via IG stories. PLEASE to everyone visiting montecarlo, kindly respect charles’ privacy. he is nothing but kind and will always stop for a picture, there is no need to abuse him in his privacy. RESPECT his private life. https://t.co/noLcmp09dX

"Hey everyone,” Charles Leclerc said in a message posted on Instagram stories.

“For the past few months, my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my doorbell, and asking for pictures and autographs. While I’m always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house."

“I’ll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won’t be coming downstairs if you visit my home. Your support, both in person and on social media, means the world to me, but there is a boundary that should not be crossed. Happy Easter, everyone.”

As much of a die-hard fan as some may be, fans are requested to respect the driver's privacy.

Charles Leclerc chases after his watch thieves

Last year, Formula One driver Charles Leclerc was robbed in Italy by thieves posing as supporters, who took his Richard Mille RM 67-02 watch.

A year later, officials investigating the case apprehended four individuals suspected of being the culprits of the high-profile crime. Three males and one woman were detained for the heist in Viareggio, a beach town in Tuscany, according to an Italian police news release.

Interestingly, a video from that evening was also released following the arrests. In the video, Leclerc can be seen chasing the thieves in his custom Ferrari 488 Pista like Batman. His actions apparently assisted investigators in tracking down the robbers.

Charles Leclerc elected not to confront the robbers since it may have ended in a potentially dangerous scenario. He still managed to obtain the SUV's license plate information, which was later used to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Poll : 0 votes