"Porsche to come into F1 would be a really positive thing" - Red Bull CEO Christian Horner addresses rumors of his team's future with the German manufacturer

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed that they are discussing a potential collaboration with Porsche amidst rumors about a potential deal between the two. The Briton feels that the deal with the German manufacturer depends on the direction the 2026 power unit regulations will take.

Addressing rumors about a potential deal with Porsche, Horner clarified the team's stance on Sky Sports, saying:

“I think I have said numerous times that we are engaged in constructive discussion with Porsche. Porsche to come into F1 would be a really positive thing but there’s so many caveats to that. There’s the regulations to sort out, we’re only at the very beginning of a process where discussions can begin. The first actual hurdle for any new manufacturer coming in is those technical regulations for the power unit from 2026 onwards.”

Coming into the Hungarian GP weekend, there has been speculation about Porsche becoming a 50% stakeholder in the Milton Keynes team. Reports also suggested that the deal could potentially be announced on August 4, 2022. However, as Horner mentioned, it remains to be seen what the 2026 regulations will look like first.

Red Bull feels its engine division is growing and financially strong

Christian Horner revealed that Red Bull Powertrains is growing bigger by the day and will be announcing more recruitment of key personnel. He also confirmed that the team was aligned with the new regulations that are in effect both technically and financially.

Assuring the growth of their engine division, Horner said:

“Red Bull Powertrains is going from strength to strength. We’ve recruited some more great talent, some more announcements coming out soon and there’s some significant recruitments into the team. For us, we’re on a journey. Where that takes us in the future if we decide to take on a partner only time will tell. But I think we’re in great shape and looking forward to seeing exactly what these new regulations say on a sporting, a technical and most importantly financial basis.”

The current row over the technical directive to eliminate porpoising has kept Red Bull and Ferrari on their toes off-track. The Austrian team's senior advisor Helmut Marko revealed that all the Mercedes-powered teams have voted for the technical directive which allows a team like Mercedes to gain an unfair advantage.

