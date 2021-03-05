Portuguese GP makes a return to the Formula 1 calendar

Formula 1 has formally announced that the Portuguese Grand Prix will fill the vacant slot on the calendar on May 2nd. The Portuguese Grand Prix made a return to the calendar last year and was host to 27000 fans.

Portimao will follow Imola this season. Formula 1 will immediately move to Europe after the Bahrain Grand Prix because of the ongoing pandemic.

Last year, the Portuguese Grand Prix witnessed great action at the start of the race as the damp conditions caught everyone off-guard. The race saw Kimi Raikkonen jump to P7 at the start of the race before conditions normalized.

Formula 1 set to go ahead with a 23-race calendar

Formula 1 will go ahead with a 23-race calendar. Multiple classic races such as the Chinese Grand Prix and the Australian Grand Prix have been rescheduled or canceled, with replacements like Imola and Portimao in place.

Formula 1 kicks off in March

The Formula 1 season will kick off in March with the first race on 28th, in Bahrain. The teams have started launching their 2021 challengers and will take part in the pre-season test at Bahrain from 12 to 14 March.

Pre-season testing will also be the first time Formula 1 fans will get to see the newly rebranded Aston Martin and Alpine F1 take to the track for timed laps. Fernando Alonso will also make a return to Formula 1 after a two-year hiatus. The two-time world champion also suffered a broken jaw in a road accident earlier in the year.