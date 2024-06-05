Pressure grows on Aston Martin’s Dan Fallows as Lawrence Stroll reportedly makes an offer to Ferrari TD

Aston Martin's Lawrence Stroll has reportedly set his eyes on Enrico Cardile, the Technical Director at Ferrari. Stroll's action has come after Dan Fallows delivered an underwhelming start to their 2024 campaign despite enormous expectations following the 2023 season.

With Fernando Alonso in their wing, Aston Martin made a brilliant resurgence last year. A resurgence that saw the British team claim three consecutive podiums at the start of the season. However, things went downhill from there on, and coming into 2024, they can no longer contest for podiums.

Stroll's team is in P5 in the Constructors' championship currently, the same place they ended their season in 2023. Naturally, the pressure on Fallows now is at an all-time high with no prominent development in sight. Cardile on the other hand, is hitting the mark.

According to Formu1a.uno, Stroll's interest in Cardile grew after Ferrari's resounding improvement. The Italian team has claimed two victories, a pole position, and nine podiums so far. With this, they also trimmed their gap to Red Bull to just 24 points.

Compared to the Scuderia, Aston Martin is struggling in the midfield. They have less than half of what Mercedes in P4 claimed after nine races. Besides this, their P5 is also at risk from RB after the Red Bull sister team's miraculous development this season.

All in all, Dan Fallows, who joined the team in 2021 is under tremendous pressure, for the first time in four years. However, Cardile has a lot on his table. With Fred Vasseur's renewed trust, Ferrari's remarkable improvement, and Lewis Hamilton's arrival next year, Enrico Cardile is unlikely to move away from Maranello.

Aston Martin is still pursuing Adrian Newey

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Practice MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 24: Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Oracle Red Bull Racing arrives in the Paddock on a tender before practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 24, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Apart from Lewis Hamilton's decision to leave Mercedes, Adrian Newey's exit from Red Bull was the biggest news that came out of the sport. As Newey's departure in early 2025 was announced teams such as Ferrari and Aston Martin were reportedly in the hunt to secure the former's services up next.

While Newey's link to Ferrari looks all-time strong, Lawrence Stroll is yet to give up. Earlier, it was reported that the British engineer snubbed all talks of him joining Aston Martin. However, reports claim Stroll's effort to rope in Newey didn't disappear.

Adrian Newey is currently the most successful engineer in Formula 1 with 13 driver's championships and 12 Constructors' championships to his name. Therefore, it is understandable why Lawrence Stroll who is still to reach the top with Aston Martin, is reluctant to give up on the master aerodynamicist.