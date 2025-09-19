"Priority number two is to try and win the championship": Lando Norris reveals what matters to him in life as he shares a unique perspective

McLaren driver Lando Norris revealed that winning the championship in Formula One was his priority number two in his recent interview ahead of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. After impressing everyone with his raw speed in the initial years of his career, the Brit has found himself racing for the drivers' championships in the past two seasons.

Although he was unable to run Red Bull driver Max Verstappen close last year and eventually finished a considerable distance behind him, the story has been different this season. Norris and his teammate Oscar Piastri have gone toe-to-toe against each other since the start of the year, with the latter leading for the majority of the races.

Lando Norris may be over a race win behind the Aussie in the standings, but he was still very much in contention with eight races and three Sprints remaining in the 2025 season. However, in his interview with Vogue, the nine-time F1 race winner believed that winning the driver's title was not his main priority in life and claimed:

“I want to enjoy my life and have fun, and share it with others. For me, that’s the priority. Priority number two is to try and win the championship.”

Norris is known for his reflective self-assessment, even after intense race weekends, and has a pragmatic approach to life and racing.

Lando Norris gives his assessment on racing against Oscar Piastri

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he was convinced that he and Oscar Piastri would be racing each other freely until the end of the 2025 season after their team orders drama in Monza earlier in the month.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the 25-year-old gave his honest take on his wheel-to-wheel racing situation with his title rival and teammate, saying:

"How things look, because of something that happened [at Monza], gives everyone a very different opinion or oversight on things. But if you make it as simple, and it's kind of how we did it, as happened in Hungary last year, which was a very similar thing, that the driver in the lead has priority in a pit-stop sequence, and that's exactly what we were entering [at Monza], then things don't change.

"But the fact is, as soon as we re-established the positions, Oscar could race me freely. He still had the advantage of starting on my gearbox and trying to race me, so he still gained overall. But otherwise, we've been free to race every time. It's just that in one lap of a pit sequence, the lead driver always has priority. That's how it's always been, and how it will continue to be."

Lando Norris sits 31 points behind Oscar Piastri and was able to take three points off the standings following the team orders in Monza.

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More